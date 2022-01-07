US sanctions pro-Russian Serb leader

‘DAYTON ACCORDS IN PERIL’: Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik last month moved to withdraw state institutions, including the army, from central government control

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television network close to him, ramping up pressure over fears that his secessionist moves might undo a fragile 25-year-old peace.

“Milorad Dodik’s destabilizing corrupt activities and attempts to dismantle the Dayton Peace Accords, motivated by his own self-interest, threaten the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire region,” US Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Dodik, a former social democrat turned nationalist with ties to Russia, has increasingly made good on long-standing secession threats of the Republika Srpska, a Bosnian Serb entity created under the US-brokered 1995 Dayton Accords that ended the former Yugoslav republic’s brutal war.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik speaks at a news conference in Sarajevo on Nov. 8 last year. Photo: AP

Calling the united Bosnia a failure, Dodik last month moved to withdraw Bosnian Serbian institutions including the army, the judiciary and the tax system from central authority.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, vowing to back the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Bosnia, also announced that the US would ban visas for two other leaders over corruption allegations.

They are Milan Tegeltija, an adviser to Dodik who formerly served on a body that names Bosnia’s judges, and Mirsad Kukic, a party leader accused in a graft scandal over a public power company.

The sanctions against Dodik would criminalize any transactions, including donations, for him from the US.

He was already hit by sanctions that block any assets he holds in the US, a measure taken in the last days of the administration of former US president Barack Obama after Dodik defied a court order.

Also hit with sanctions on Wednesday was Alternativna Televizija, a prominent television network in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka that is owned by a company linked to Dodik’s son.

Dodik remained defiant as the new sanctions were announced.

“If they think that they will discipline me like this, they are grossly mistaken,” Dodik told local media.

Dodik has brushed aside US pressure repeatedly in the past.

“I’m not afraid of sanctions,” he said when announcing his secessionist measures last month.

After a telephone conversation on Sept. 30 last year with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar, who is overseeing Washington’s Western Balkans policy, Dodik said: “It is absolutely inappropriate to threaten me with sanctions from his country. I’m already under sanctions, and nothing serious has happened to me.”

The latest sanctions show the growing worry in the West that Bosnia’s complicated peace accord risks unraveling after Dodik ignored warnings from the US and European leaders to back down.

Dodik last month met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to indicate support for his moves by the Serbs’ historic ally.

Dodik’s “divisive ethno-nationalistic rhetoric reflects his efforts to advance these political goals and distract attention from his corrupt activities,” a US Department of the Treasury statement said.

His actions “threaten the stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Bosnia and “undermine the Dayton Peace Accords, thereby risking wider regional instability,” it said.

High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt, the top international envoy to the country, echoed that view.

The sanctions were the result of “Dodik’s destabilizing activities,” Schmidt said. “Sanctions are one of the tools the international community can use to show that blocking the state will not be tolerated.”

The Dayton Accords ended a war that claimed about 100,000 lives, brought accusations of genocide against Bosnian Serb forces and traumatized a post-Cold War Europe that had hoped the continent had finally turned the page on centuries of bloodletting.

Brokered at the Dayton air base in Ohio, the accord effectively split the country in two, giving one half to the Bosnian Serbs and the other to a Muslim-Croat federation.

A dizzying bureaucracy links the two sides in a unitary state that has succeeded in preventing any wide-scale return to intercommunal violence.