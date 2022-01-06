World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Pilots making errors: memo

Some Qantas pilots are making mistakes as they return from long breaks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an internal memo reported yesterday by Australian media said. Among the errors listed in Qantas pilot reports were starting takeoff with the parking brake on and misreading the altitude as airspeed, a report by the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age said. It also cited switches in cockpit panels being in the wrong position, and crew looking back at an event and “not realizing that they were overloaded or had lost situational awareness.” The memo by Qantas’ fleet operations chiefs reportedly said that the COVID-19 related disruption to flights meant pilots had less recent flight experience, a requirement known as “recency.” As a result, the memo is quoted as saying, expert pilots “experienced a subsequent reduction in cognitive capacity.”

PERU

President faces prosecution

Prosecutors on Tuesday said that they would investigate President Pedro Castillo when his term ends for the alleged crimes of influence peddling, collusion and illegal sponsorship. Attorney general Zoraida Avalos Rivera “opened a preliminary investigation” into the president “for allegedly committing the crimes” of aggravated influence peddling, as perpetrator, and collusion, as participant, the agency said in a statement. The proceedings will be suspended until Castillo’s five-year term ends in 2026, as the president has “absolute immunity that transcends the scope of criminal proceedings.”

UNITED STATES

Twins split by new year

In years to come, Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo, who were born over New Year’s, might feel that they stand out in a crowd because they are twins. They will certainly have a tale to tell about their birthdays, which fall on different days, months and years. “It was a surprise,” their mother, Fatima Madrigal, 28, told reporters on Tuesday in an interview from Greenfield, California. At 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Fatima Madrigal gave birth to a son Alfredo Antonio Trujillo in Salinas, California. Fifteen minutes later, as the clock struck midnight and hospital staff rang in the new year, his sister Aylin arrived. The twins were more than two weeks early, as Madrigal’s due date was Jan. 16. Madrigal said her partner, Robert Trujillo, and their other three children, aged 11, three and one, were over the moon with the new arrivals. “I was kind of shocked because twins don’t run in my family, nor in my partner’s family,” she said. “So we were really surprised that we got blessed with two babies, and it’s a boy and a girl, so we’re complete.” For now, the twins will celebrate their birthdays on the same day, Madrigal said.

UNITED STATES

Dog leads police to crash

First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner’s late-night rollover crash. Both of the truck’s occupants were seriously hurt, but thanks to Tinsley’s efforts, they quickly received medical assistance once police found the vehicle, WMUR-TV reported on Tuesday. “They could tell the dog was trying to show them something,” Lieutenant Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police said. “He kept trying to get away from them, but didn’t run away totally. It was kind of: ‘Follow me. Follow me.’ And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief.”