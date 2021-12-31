Armed riot police in southern China have paraded four alleged offenders of COVID-19 rules through the streets, state media reported on Wednesday, leading to criticism of the government’s heavy-handed approach.
China banned such public shaming of criminal suspects in 2010 after decades of campaigning by human rights advocates, but the practice has resurfaced as local governments struggle to enforce a national “zero-COVID” policy.
Four masked suspects in hazmat suits — carrying placards displaying their photographs and names — were on Tuesday paraded in front of a large crowd in Guangxi region’s Jingxi city, state-run Guangxi News said.
Photographs of the incident showed each suspect held by two police officers — wearing face shields, masks and hazmat suits — and surrounded by a circle of police in riot gear, some holding guns.
The four were accused of transporting illegal migrants while China’s borders remain largely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper said.
Jingxi is near the Chinese border with Vietnam.
The public shaming was part of measures announced by the local government in August to punish those breaking health rules.
Guangxi News said the parade provided a “real-life warning” to the public, and “deterred border-related crimes.”
However, it also led to a backlash, with official outlets and social media users criticizing the heavy-handed approach.
Although Jingxi is “under tremendous pressure” to prevent imported COVID-19 cases, the “measure seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again,” Beijing News said on Wednesday.
Other suspects accused of illicit smuggling and human trafficking have also been paraded in the past few months, reports on the Jingxi City Government’s Web site said.
Videos of a similar parade last month showed a crowd of people watching two prisoners being held, while a local official read out their crimes on a microphone.
They were then seen marching through the streets in their hazmat suits, flanked by police in riot gear.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
The Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on leaving the city and travel within it, because of Beijing’s drive to immediately contain outbreaks. Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Dec. 9 to Sunday. The 150 local symptomatic cases on