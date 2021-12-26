The Ethiopian government on Friday said that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray, but warned that the decision could be overturned if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened.
The announcement comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their regional stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government.
Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes that there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine.
Photo: Reuters
On Friday, the government released a statement saying that federal forces had secured Amhara and Afar and been ordered to “vigilantly remain in areas under our control.”
“The Ethiopian government has decided not to command its forces to further advance into the Tigray region,” it said in the statement shared on Twitter.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the Ethiopian government’s announcement and the message from the Tigrayan forces, said his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq.
“The secretary-general urges the parties to grasp this opportunity, cease hostilities in the year-long conflict, take all steps to ensure the provision of much-needed humanitarian assistance, the withdrawal of foreign fighters, and address political differences through a credible and inclusive national dialogue,” Haq said in a statement.
The temporary halt to fighting might help lower the temperature after months of battles that have seen both sides claim major territorial gains.
At one point, the rebels claimed to be only 200km by road from the capital, Addis Ababa, sparking alarm among foreign governments, which urged their citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.
However, state media said that since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, headed to the front last month, the government has retaken a string of key towns.
The government has dismissed Monday’s withdrawal announcement by the TPLF as a cover-up for military setbacks.
Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify battlefield claims.
The fighting in Africa’s second-most populous nation has displaced more than 2 million people, and more than 9 million are in need of food aid, the UN estimates.
