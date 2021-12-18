World News Quick Take

Agencies





HAITI

US missionaries freed

The remaining members of a US missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, police and the church group said on Thursday. National Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers confirmed that the hostages had been released, but did not provide additional details. “We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are free,” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “All 17 of our loved ones are now safe.” A convoy of at least a dozen vehicles, including those of the US embassy and the National Police, took the missionaries to the Toussaint Louverture International Airport late on Thursday afternoon from the missionary group’s offices in Titanyen.

THAILAND

Hundreds flee Myanmar

Hundreds of people including many children have fled a flare-up in fighting between the Burmese army and an ethnic minority insurgent group, taking refuge across the border in Thailand, authorities and an aid worker said. About 700 people had fled to Mae Sot after fighting between the Karen National Union and the Burmese army, authorities in the western border province of Tak said in a statement. Ye Min, an official at the Aid Alliance Committee, a Thailand-based Myanmar migrants group, said that 2,503 people including 545 children were sheltering on the Thai side of the border. “We are providing food assistance working together with Thai authorities,” Ye Min said by telephone, adding that most of the displaced were from Lay Kay Kaw and other villages.

UNITED STATES

Man wears thong as mask

A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a mask complied with COVID-19 regulations, local media said on Thursday. Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He told local news channel NBC2 that he wanted to show the “absurdity” of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink. Video of Wednesday’s incident, filmed by another passenger, showed the crew informing Jenne that he would not be able to stay on board if he kept the thong on his face. After some discussion, he finally left his seat. Jenne said he had worn underwear on his face during previous flights, and told the air crew that “it is a mask, doing its job.”

ITALY

Fake gynecologist probed

Italian police yesterday searched the house of suspected serial sexual predator believed to have posed as a gynecologist to persuade dozens of women to undergo vaginal exams over videoconferencing. Police in Bari seized several smartphones and memory cards from the 40-year-old, after wiretapping his calls following complaints from multiple victims. The man is alleged to have called women who had undergone swabs at clinics, to tell them they had been diagnosed with “several vaginal infections,” police said in a statement. “He then persuaded them to undergo an online gynaecological exam,” it said, adding that “over 400 women throughout Italy” had been targeted, from Lazio to Lombardia and Calabria. “He introduced himself as a doctor. He knew my date and place of birth and asked me if I had done a gynecological checkup in recent months,” the Repubblica daily quoted one victim as saying.