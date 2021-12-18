HAITI
US missionaries freed
The remaining members of a US missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, police and the church group said on Thursday. National Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers confirmed that the hostages had been released, but did not provide additional details. “We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are free,” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “All 17 of our loved ones are now safe.” A convoy of at least a dozen vehicles, including those of the US embassy and the National Police, took the missionaries to the Toussaint Louverture International Airport late on Thursday afternoon from the missionary group’s offices in Titanyen.
THAILAND
Hundreds flee Myanmar
Hundreds of people including many children have fled a flare-up in fighting between the Burmese army and an ethnic minority insurgent group, taking refuge across the border in Thailand, authorities and an aid worker said. About 700 people had fled to Mae Sot after fighting between the Karen National Union and the Burmese army, authorities in the western border province of Tak said in a statement. Ye Min, an official at the Aid Alliance Committee, a Thailand-based Myanmar migrants group, said that 2,503 people including 545 children were sheltering on the Thai side of the border. “We are providing food assistance working together with Thai authorities,” Ye Min said by telephone, adding that most of the displaced were from Lay Kay Kaw and other villages.
UNITED STATES
Man wears thong as mask
A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a mask complied with COVID-19 regulations, local media said on Thursday. Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He told local news channel NBC2 that he wanted to show the “absurdity” of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink. Video of Wednesday’s incident, filmed by another passenger, showed the crew informing Jenne that he would not be able to stay on board if he kept the thong on his face. After some discussion, he finally left his seat. Jenne said he had worn underwear on his face during previous flights, and told the air crew that “it is a mask, doing its job.”
ITALY
Fake gynecologist probed
Italian police yesterday searched the house of suspected serial sexual predator believed to have posed as a gynecologist to persuade dozens of women to undergo vaginal exams over videoconferencing. Police in Bari seized several smartphones and memory cards from the 40-year-old, after wiretapping his calls following complaints from multiple victims. The man is alleged to have called women who had undergone swabs at clinics, to tell them they had been diagnosed with “several vaginal infections,” police said in a statement. “He then persuaded them to undergo an online gynaecological exam,” it said, adding that “over 400 women throughout Italy” had been targeted, from Lazio to Lombardia and Calabria. “He introduced himself as a doctor. He knew my date and place of birth and asked me if I had done a gynecological checkup in recent months,” the Repubblica daily quoted one victim as saying.
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Hong Kong researchers said in initial lab findings that could have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, which is called Coronavac, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday
UNUSUAL CONCESSION: Public debate on the accusations has been allowed online, unlike discourse on other #MeToo cases, including tennis star Peng Shuai’s allegations Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has fired a woman who accused a manager of sexual assault, a surprise move that came just months after China’s e-commerce leader admitted bungling its initial response to the allegation. The employee, surnamed Zhou (周), told the Dahe Daily that Alibaba had terminated her for spreading false information in August about being raped by a senior manager. She did not receive any severance and was compensated up to the date of termination on Nov. 25, according to a screenshot of an official memo and an interview with Zhou published by the Chinese newspaper. Zhou’s termination caps a