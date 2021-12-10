Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai (黎智英) was among three democracy campaigners convicted yesterday for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple people came to a conclusion.
Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the Apple Daily newspaper, which is now shuttered in Hong Kong, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho (何桂藍) and human rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤).
Authorities had charged more than two dozen politicians and rights advocates over a vigil last year that commemorated the victims of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989. Police had banned such activities. The trio were the only ones to contest their charges in court, meaning they were the last to receive their verdict.
Photo: AFP
They argued that they went to light candles in a personal capacity and had not “incited” others to join an outlawed rally.
At one point, Chow, a trained barrister who represented herself in court, likened her actions to “tank man” — the figure who stood in front of a Chinese tank during the Tiananmen crackdown and became an icon.
However, District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock dismissed those arguments as “frankly nonsensical” and convicted them of charges including inciting and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.
“The reality was, any intention to come out and participate in the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park that night was an act of defiance and protest against the police,” Woodcock said.
Amnesty International described the verdicts as the latest “attack on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly” in Hong Kong and said authorities had criminalized a “peaceful, socially distanced vigil.”
The convictions come as authorities crack down on dissent in Hong Kong and reconfigure the once outspoken finance hub in mainland China’s authoritarian image after huge democracy protests two years ago.
In practical terms, the latest verdicts make minimal difference to those convicted.
Lai, Chow and Ho are among dozens of people already behind bars facing separate prosecutions under a National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.
However, their prosecution illustrates how much the gap has narrowed between Hong Kong and the mainland, where authorities have long sought to scrub memories and official records of Tiananmen.
For three decades, Hong Kong’s annual June 4 candlelight vigil would attract tens of thousands of people, which — with its slogans for democracy and ending one-party rule in China — became a symbol for the political freedoms enjoyed in the territory.
A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese Internet users. The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80m from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science Web site, citing the rover’s last log on Friday last week. Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery,” a series of Internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain toward a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith,
HOPEFUL: ‘We found a really good immune response across the board,’ even higher than with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the study’s lead author said A major British study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that people had a better immune response when they received a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines followed by the Moderna vaccine nine weeks later, the results showed on Monday. “We found a really good immune response across the board ... in fact, higher than the threshold set by two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Matthew Snape, the University of Oxford professor behind the trial dubbed Com-COV2. The findings supporting flexible dosing offer some hope to poor and middle-income countries that might need to combine different brands between the
‘TRAVEL APARTHEID’: Biden’s top medical adviser said the US was considering lifting restrictions on travel from African nations imposed after the variant was discovered The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading throughout the US, but early indications suggest it might be less dangerous than the Delta variant, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations, US health officials said on Sunday. US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron’s severity. Reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly. “Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci
South African hospitals are bracing for a surge in admissions as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and as more evidence emerges about the severity of the illness caused by the strain. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the country rose to 10,055 last week, from fewer than 300 three weeks earlier. Hospitalizations also picked up, but remain relatively low, with admissions standing at 3,268 on Sunday. Whether there would be a deluge of new patients is the biggest question. Severe symptoms in patients who contracted earlier variants typically developed between one and three