Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes brutal colonial past and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on tourism pose major challenges for the Caribbean island as it becomes the world’s newest republic.
Famed for its beaches and love of cricket, Barbados would this week replace its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, with her current representative, Barbadian Governor-General Sandra Mason.
Ceremonies, starting today in the evening and running until tomorrow, would include military parades and celebrations, as Mason is inaugurated as president, with Prince Charles — heir to the British throne — looking on.
Photo: AFP
The dawn of a new era has fueled debate among the population of 285,000 over the UK’s centuries of influence, including more than 200 years of slavery until 1834, and Barbados finally becoming independent in 1966.
“As a young girl, when I heard about the queen, I would be really excited,” said Sharon Bellamy-Thompson, 50, a fish vendor in the capital, Bridgetown, who remembers being about eight years old and seeing the monarch on a visit.
“As I grow older and older, I started to wonder what this queen really means for me and for my nation. It didn’t make any sense,” she said. “Having a female Barbadian president will be great.”
For young political campaigners such as Firhaana Bulbulia, founder of the Barbados Muslim Association, British colonialism and slavery lie behind the country’s modern inequalities.
“The wealth gap, the ability to own land and even access to loans from banks all have a lot to do with structures built out of being ruled by Britain,” Bulbulia, 26, said. “The actual chains [of slavery] were broken, and we no longer wore them, but the mental chains continue to persist in our mindsets.”
Last month, Barbados elected Mason to become its first president, one year after Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared that the country would “fully” leave its colonial past behind.
However, some Barbadians argue that there are more pressing national issues, including economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, which has exposed overreliance on tourism — which, ironically, is dependent on British visitors.
Eerie calm in usually bustling Bridgetown, paltry numbers at popular tourist spots and a dead nightlife scene all point to a country struggling after years of relative prosperity.
Unemployment is at nearly 16 percent, up from 9 percent in the past few years, despite sharply increased government borrowing to fund public sector projects and create jobs.
The country has just eased a long-standing COVID-19 curfew, pushing it back from 9pm to midnight.
Barbadian lawmaker Bishop Joseph Atherley, who leads the opposition, said that this week’s celebrations among dignitaries would largely not be accessible to ordinary people.
“I just don’t think we are doing ourselves a credit and a just service by having this when people are being admonished to sit in the comfort of your home and watch on a screen,” Atherley said. “Increasing numbers of COVID cases, an increasing sense of stress and fear — I just don’t think that it is the right time.”
Some criticism has also focused on Mottley inviting Prince Charles to be the guest of honor, and to award him the Barbadian Order of Freedom, the highest national honor.
“The British royal family is a source of exploitation in this region and, as yet, they have not offered a formal apology or any kind of repair for past harms,” said Kristina Hinds, an international relations lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Barbados. “So I don’t see how someone from the family can be given this award. That is beyond me.”
Buoyed by Black Lives Matter movements across the world, local rights advocates last year successfully advocated for the removal of a statue of Horatio Nelson, a British admiral at the turn of the 19th century, that stood in National Heroes Square for two centuries.
Moreover, the end of the queen’s reign is seen by some as a necessary step toward financial reparations to address the historic consequences of the use of slaves brought from Africa to work on sugar plantations.
For many Barbadians, replacing the queen is just catching up with how the nation has felt for many years.
“I think it’s a very good thing we’re doing, becoming a republic, because we were independent 55 years now and it’s time enough that we stand on our own feet,” said Derry Bailey, 33, who owns a beach chair and water sports rental business. “I expect that things will be better under this system. It makes no sense being independent and answering to the crown. So I really believe that being a republic is the way to go.”
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
MOBS, TEAR GAS: Anti-government protests deteriorated and led to looting and arson, as the Pacific nation’s PM said he regretted a return to the country’s ‘dark days’ Rioters torched buildings in the Solomon Islands’ capital of Honiara yesterday, targeting the city’s Chinatown district in a second day of anti-government protests. Eyewitnesses and local media reported that crowds had defied a government lockdown to take to the streets. Live images showed several buildings engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke billowing high above the capital. It followed widespread disorder on Wednesday, when demonstrators attempted to storm parliament and depose Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Businesses operated by Honiara’s Chinese community were looted and burned, prompting Beijing’s embassy to express “serious concerns” to the Solomons’ government. The embassy “made representations
IMBALANCE: An annual survey found that 48 percent of people eat either too little or too much, resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight Nearly half the world’s population suffer from poor nutrition linked to too much or not enough food, a global assessment said yesterday, with wide-ranging impacts on health and the planet. The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), a yearly survey and analysis of the latest data on nutrition and related health issues, found that 48 percent of people currently eat either too little or too much — resulting in them being overweight, obese or underweight. At current rates, the world would fail to meet eight out of nine nutrition targets set by the WHO for 2025, it said. These include reducing child wasting (when