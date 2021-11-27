Australian police yesterday began taking control of the Solomon Islands capital, Honiara, after days of violent protests in the South Pacific island nation, witnesses said.
Tear gas was deployed in Chinatown where looting and the burning of buildings continued yesterday morning, and a new curfew was expected to be imposed later in the day, a resident told Reuters.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who requested help from Australia, blamed foreign countries for stoking the violent protests, but did not name any.
Photo: AP
Many of the protesters come from the most populous province of Malaita, saying that they feel overlooked by the central government’s institutions in Guadalcanal Province and oppose its 2019 decision to end diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establish formal links with China.
“I feel sorry for my people in Malaita because they are fed with false and deliberate lies about the switch,” Sogavare told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “These very countries that are now influencing Malaita are the countries that don’t want ties with the People’s Republic of China, and they are discouraging Solomon Islands to enter into diplomatic relations and to comply with international law and the United Nations resolution.”
Taiwan and China have been rivals in the South Pacific region for decades, with some island nations switching allegiances.
The last two to ditch Taipei in favor of Beijing were the Solomon Islands and Kiribati in September 2019.
In Taipei, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement: “We have nothing to do with the unrest.”
Solomon Islands resident Transform Aqorau said that more than 100 people were looting shops before Australian Federal Police officers arrived.
“The scenes here are really chaotic. It is like a war zone,” Aqorau told reporters by telephone yesterday morning. “There is no public transport and it is a struggle with the heat and the smoke. Buildings are still burning.”
He said later that Australian police were “taking control of Chinatown.”
A statement on the Solomon Islands government Web site said that public servants with the exception of essential workers should stay at home “due to the current unrest in Honiara City.”
Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said that Australia was sending 100 police personnel and was “clearly focused on stability in our region.”
Australian police were previously deployed to the Solomon Islands in 2003 under a peacekeeping mission authorized by the Pacific Island Forum.
Two-year-old Xu Haoyang (徐灝洋) has likely just months to live — but the only medicine that can help his rare genetic condition is not found anywhere in China and closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei (徐偉), has created a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. “I didn’t really have time to think about whether to do it or not. It had to be done,” the 30-year-old said from his DIY lab in an apartment building in southwestern Kunming. Haoyang has Menkes syndrome, a genetic disorder
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
BURNING, LOOTING: The demonstrators called for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down over failure to deliver infrastructure, among other complaints Solomon Islands police yesterday fired tear gas in the capital, Honiara, as crowds of protesters set fire to buildings, including a police station, and looted shops in an eruption of anger at the government, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported. The protest was led by people from the Pacific nation’s largest island, Malaita Province, about 120km from the capital. They were demanding that Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare step down over failure to deliver promised infrastructure among other complaints, RNZ said. The protest began peacefully, but most schools and businesses in Honiara were closed by the afternoon as crowds tried to enter the
Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travelers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam’s Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia’s next holiday hot spot as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease. Yesterday, about 200 South Koreans were to arrive on the island, which lies a few kilometers off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme started this month in Vietnam. Far from a lazy beach break, their stay promises to be a whirlwind of action and entertainment as they shuffle between a