Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang last month have been freed, the church that they are affiliated with said on Sunday, reporting that they were “in good spirits.”
“Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” US-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its Web site.
The missionaries and family members — a group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian — were abducted on Oct. 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital, Port-au-Prince, controlled by one of Haiti’s most powerful crime gangs.
Photo: AFP
Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
“We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from or their current location,” the church said, asking those with knowledge of the details to keep the sensitive information private.
“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” it added.
A gang called 400 Mawozo was behind the kidnapping and demanded a ransom of US$1 million per person, sources told AFP.
FBI agents, Haitian authorities and the anti-kidnapping unit of the national police have been negotiating with the kidnappers for more than a month.
Since December last year, Haitian police have sought the gang’s leader, Wilson Joseph, for crimes including assassination, kidnapping, vehicle theft and cargo hijacking.
Haiti’s recent surge in kidnappings throws into sharp relief the increased domination of gangs over the country, something law enforcement agencies are unable to contain. Gangs have seized effective control over much of Port-au-Prince, which has been under an intensifying political crisis, particularly with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.
The US has advised its citizens not to travel to Haiti, in particular due to kidnappings they say regularly target Americans.
Last week, the US and Canada recommended that their nationals living in the country leave. More than 800 in Haiti have been kidnapped for ransom since January, the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights said.
In April, 10 people, including two French clerics, were kidnapped and held for 20 days by 400 Mawozo.
INEQUITY: Just 2 percent of people in low-income nations have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as top vaccine makers focus on rich countries Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are making combined profits of US$65,000 every minute from their highly successful COVID-19 vaccines while the world’s poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated, a new analysis showed. The companies have sold the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, leaving low-income nations in the lurch, said the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA), a coalition campaigning for wider access to COVID-19 vaccines, which based its calculations on the companies’ earning reports. The alliance estimated that the trio would make pre-tax profits of US$34 billion this year between them, which works out to more than US$1,000 a second, US$65,000 a minute
‘BACK OFF’: Philippine officials said that a ‘failure to exercise self-restraint’ by China threatens ties and that Manila does not ask permission to act in ‘our territory’ The Philippines yesterday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to “back off.” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr said that he had expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened on Tuesday as the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the contested Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). “Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission,” Locsin wrote on Twitter, describing the three Chinese
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon has cast doubt on an e-mail shown in China’s media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥), saying that it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.” Simon said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the e-mail was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since writing two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, posted on Sina Weibo earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) had “forced” her into sex during