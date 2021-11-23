Two of 17 Christian aid hostages freed in Haiti

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang last month have been freed, the church that they are affiliated with said on Sunday, reporting that they were “in good spirits.”

“Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for,” US-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its Web site.

The missionaries and family members — a group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian — were abducted on Oct. 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital, Port-au-Prince, controlled by one of Haiti’s most powerful crime gangs.

People in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday protest against the country’s spike in kidnappings and gang-aggravated fuel crisis. Photo: AFP

Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.

“We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from or their current location,” the church said, asking those with knowledge of the details to keep the sensitive information private.

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” it added.

A gang called 400 Mawozo was behind the kidnapping and demanded a ransom of US$1 million per person, sources told AFP.

FBI agents, Haitian authorities and the anti-kidnapping unit of the national police have been negotiating with the kidnappers for more than a month.

Since December last year, Haitian police have sought the gang’s leader, Wilson Joseph, for crimes including assassination, kidnapping, vehicle theft and cargo hijacking.

Haiti’s recent surge in kidnappings throws into sharp relief the increased domination of gangs over the country, something law enforcement agencies are unable to contain. Gangs have seized effective control over much of Port-au-Prince, which has been under an intensifying political crisis, particularly with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

The US has advised its citizens not to travel to Haiti, in particular due to kidnappings they say regularly target Americans.

Last week, the US and Canada recommended that their nationals living in the country leave. More than 800 in Haiti have been kidnapped for ransom since January, the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights said.

In April, 10 people, including two French clerics, were kidnapped and held for 20 days by 400 Mawozo.