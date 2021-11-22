Malaysian PM’s party wins state race

‘STABILITY AND PROSPERITY’: Voters returned to the ‘UMNO/National Front fold, as this coalition is associated with greater financial security,’ a Southeast Asia expert said

AP, MALACCA, Malaysia





Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party on Saturday won a landslide victory in a state election, defeating its allies in the ruling coalition as well as the opposition ahead of national polls.

The victory in southern Malacca state by Ismail’s United Malays National Organization (UMNO) was seen as a bellwether that could shape alliances in national elections following a period of political turmoil. The elections are not due until 2023, but are widely expected to be called next year.

UMNO had led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957, but was ousted in 2018 elections by opposition leader Ibrahim Anwar’s reformist alliance following a multibillion-dollar financial scandal that led to the corruption conviction of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

A person rides a motorcycle across a bridge decorated with various party flags on the outskirts of Malacca, Malaysia, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Anwar’s alliance crumbled last year after Muhyiddin Yassin withdrew his Bersatu party and formed a new government with UMNO, the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party and several others. Muhyiddin was forced to resign in August due to infighting, and Ismail, who was Muhyiddin’s deputy, took office, bringing back UMNO’s rule.

UMNO and Bersatu, the two biggest parties in the ruling alliance, are at loggerheads, but have agreed to share power until the next general election. Both parties are vying for the support of ethnic Malays, who account for two-thirds of Malaysia’s 31 million people.

The Election Commission said the UMNO-led National Front coalition secured 21 of the 28 state assembly seats, Anwar’s opposition won five and Bersatu two.

“Voters returned to the UMNO/National Front fold as this coalition is associated with greater financial security at a time of insecurity” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bridget Welsh, a Southeast Asia expert with University of Nottingham Malaysia.

She said it was also a major defeat for the opposition and showed that voters rejected Anwar’s leadership.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also on trial for corruption, said the people of Malacca sent a clear signal that they wanted “stability and prosperity.”

Opposition politicians blamed a low voter turnout of 66 percent for their loss.

Analysts have said that a big win for UMNO could potentially lead to challenges in ruling party states that are led by Bersatu, accelerate plans for early general elections and might prompt the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party and others supporting Bersatu to review their alliance.

Campaigning in Malacca, which is about a two-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur, was muted amid strict rules as the country emerged from a COVID-19 lockdown last month after a successful vaccination rollout. Political rallies and house visits were banned, taking the campaigning to social media.

The polls were held as Malaysia gradually reopens its borders to vaccinated travelers. The country has vaccinated more than 76 percent of its population, including most adults.

Daily infections have dropped dramatically to about 6,000 from its peak of more than 20,000 in August.