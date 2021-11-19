French dictionary Le Robert has added the “iel” pronoun for non-binary people to its online edition, sparking heated debate in a country where grammar is sacrosanct.
Le Robert, one of France’s leading dictionaries, said in a statement on Wednesday that a few weeks ago, it added the “iel” pronoun to its list of words after its researchers noticed growing usage of the pronoun in the past few months.
In English, the gender-neutral “they” has been in use for some years by people who do not identify as male or female.
Many public figures — including US Vice President Kamala Harris — specify “she/her” or “he/his” as their preferred pronoun in Twitter profiles, e-mail signoffs or resumes to show solidarity with non-binary people.
Le Robert’s move has sparked heated debate in the French media and on social media.
Le Robert director Charles Bimbenet said dictionaries include many words that reflect ideas or trends without themselves subscribing to these ideas.
“The Robert’s mission is to observe the evolution of a diverse French language as it evolves and to report on it,” he wrote.
