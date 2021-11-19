Manila accuses Beijing of use of water cannon

‘BACK OFF’: Philippine officials said that a ‘failure to exercise self-restraint’ by China threatens ties and that Manila does not ask permission to act in ‘our territory’

AFP, MANILA





The Philippines yesterday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to “back off.”

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr said that he had expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened on Tuesday as the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the contested Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島).

“Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission,” Locsin wrote on Twitter, describing the three Chinese vessels’ actions as “illegal.”

A Philippine Navy vessel that has been grounded since 1999 to assert the nation’s sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal is pictured on March 29, 2014. Photo: AFP

Locsin described the Philippine boats as “public,” suggesting that they were civilian vessels, and said they were covered by a mutual defense pact with the US.

“China has no law enforcement rights in and around these areas,” he said. “They must take heed and back off.”

Tensions over the resource-rich seas spiked this year after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef (牛軛礁, Oxbow Reef), which is also in the Spratly archipelago.

Taiwan claims the archipelago, as do China and the Philippines.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim over most of the sea is without basis.

China has asserted its claims by building up small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.

After China occupied Mischief Reef (Meiji Reef, 美濟礁) in the middle of the 1990s, the Philippines marooned a derelict navy vessel atop the nearby Second Thomas Shoal to assert Manila’s territorial claim.

Personnel from the Philippine Marines are based there.

Locsin said the shoal is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and warned that China’s “failure to exercise self-restraint threatens the special relationship” between the two countries.

“We do not ask permission to do what we need to do in our territory,” he said.

“We will continue to assert our sovereignty ... over our territory,” Philippine Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.