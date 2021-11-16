The Pacific nation of Kiribati yesterday defended a plan to open one of the world’s largest marine reserves to commercial fishing, labeling suggestions China was behind the move as “neo-colonial.”
The proposal would threaten the World Heritage listing of the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, a marine park the size of Greenland that sits about halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii.
The park, spanning more than 408,000km2, is home to vast coral reefs and ocean ecosystems that support tuna, turtles, reef fish and sharks.
It was declared a no-catch zone in 2015, barring commercial fishing vessels from operating in the pristine waters.
However, the Kiribati government said it planned to lift the ban to “sustainably use marine resources.”
“It is abundantly clear that the development policy logic at its inception, however innovative and well-intended, will not be sufficient to meet the present need of the people of Kiribati,” it said in a statement.
The Pacific nation switched diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in 2019, but this week rejected suggestions from critics that the marine park move was prompted by a desire from Beijing to access lucrative tuna stocks.
“This is extremely misleading, grossly inaccurate and exhibits the usual hypocritical narratives driven by ‘neo-colonial precepts,’” the statement said.
The government said there had been a “marked” decline in demand for fishing rights in Kiribati waters since the park was created, costing up to US$145 million in lost revenue for the nation of 110,000.
It said managed fishing would “achieve significant and tangible wins for our people and for nature.”
Former Kiribatian president Anote Tong, who helped create the marine park, has expressed concern about the government’s plan.
“It’s a huge blow for conservation, but I think it’s a much bigger blow to our credibility as a nation,” he told TVNZ.
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of