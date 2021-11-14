World News Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Sara Duterte to run for VP

Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, plans to run for vice president in next year’s elections, the Commission on Elections said yesterday. Sara would be running for the country’s second-highest office, replacing another candidate, the commission announced on Facebook. “This is to confirm that Mayor Inday Sara Duterte through her representative, has filed her Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President under [Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party],” her spokeswoman, Christina Garcia Frasco, said on Facebook. Her decision came just before tomorrow’s deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the May elections. She was immediately endorsed by the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the former president, to be his running mate in the poll.

HONG KONG

Journalist refused re-entry

The territory has refused to renew the visa of an Australian correspondent from The Economist, the publication’s chief editor said, as authorities tighten a crackdown on free speech and dissent. Wong Sue-lin (黃淑琳) is at least the third foreign journalist working in Hong Kong to be forced out in the past few years. Wong, who is not in the territory at present, was refused permission to return to work there, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the London-based weekly’s chief editor, said in a statement on Friday. “We regret their decision, which was given without explanation,” she said. “We urge the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press, which is vital to the territory’s standing as an international city,” she added.

TURKEY

Opposition figure’s wife jailed

The wife of prominent jailed opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail over a fraudulent medical report, the Cumhuriyet newspaper said. Lawyers for Basak Demirtas, 44, said in a statement that she was sentenced by a court due to a faulty date on a medical report issued by a doctor in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015, Cumhuriyet reported on Friday. Selahattin Demirtas, a former pro-Kurdish party leader and one of Turkey’s best-known politicians, has been in jail for nearly five years on terrorism-related charges that he denies. The European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor wrote on Twitter that “2.5 years of prison for a mere clerical error concerning a medical record is appalling and seems beyond common sense. It just looks so political. It gives the measure of the worrying state of Turkish judiciary.” Basak Demirtas is free pending appeal of her conviction.

UNITED STATES

China ‘threatened firms’

Beijing has in the past few weeks been pushing executives, companies and business groups to fight against China-related bills in Congress in letters to and meetings with a wide range of actors in the business community, four sources familiar with the initiative said. Letters from China’s embassy in Washington have pressed executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific bills that seek to enhance US competitiveness, according to the sources and a letter sent by the embassy’s economic and commercial office seen by Reuters. Chinese officials told companies they would risk losing market share or revenue in China if the legislation becomes law, the letter said.