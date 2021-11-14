PHILIPPINES
Sara Duterte to run for VP
Sara Duterte, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, plans to run for vice president in next year’s elections, the Commission on Elections said yesterday. Sara would be running for the country’s second-highest office, replacing another candidate, the commission announced on Facebook. “This is to confirm that Mayor Inday Sara Duterte through her representative, has filed her Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President under [Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party],” her spokeswoman, Christina Garcia Frasco, said on Facebook. Her decision came just before tomorrow’s deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the May elections. She was immediately endorsed by the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the former president, to be his running mate in the poll.
HONG KONG
Journalist refused re-entry
The territory has refused to renew the visa of an Australian correspondent from The Economist, the publication’s chief editor said, as authorities tighten a crackdown on free speech and dissent. Wong Sue-lin (黃淑琳) is at least the third foreign journalist working in Hong Kong to be forced out in the past few years. Wong, who is not in the territory at present, was refused permission to return to work there, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the London-based weekly’s chief editor, said in a statement on Friday. “We regret their decision, which was given without explanation,” she said. “We urge the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press, which is vital to the territory’s standing as an international city,” she added.
TURKEY
Opposition figure’s wife jailed
The wife of prominent jailed opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail over a fraudulent medical report, the Cumhuriyet newspaper said. Lawyers for Basak Demirtas, 44, said in a statement that she was sentenced by a court due to a faulty date on a medical report issued by a doctor in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015, Cumhuriyet reported on Friday. Selahattin Demirtas, a former pro-Kurdish party leader and one of Turkey’s best-known politicians, has been in jail for nearly five years on terrorism-related charges that he denies. The European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor wrote on Twitter that “2.5 years of prison for a mere clerical error concerning a medical record is appalling and seems beyond common sense. It just looks so political. It gives the measure of the worrying state of Turkish judiciary.” Basak Demirtas is free pending appeal of her conviction.
UNITED STATES
China ‘threatened firms’
Beijing has in the past few weeks been pushing executives, companies and business groups to fight against China-related bills in Congress in letters to and meetings with a wide range of actors in the business community, four sources familiar with the initiative said. Letters from China’s embassy in Washington have pressed executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific bills that seek to enhance US competitiveness, according to the sources and a letter sent by the embassy’s economic and commercial office seen by Reuters. Chinese officials told companies they would risk losing market share or revenue in China if the legislation becomes law, the letter said.
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at