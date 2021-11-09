Australia would sell coal for “decades into the future,” the country’s resources minister said yesterday, after the country spurned a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change.
More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5°C and 2°C.
Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the US, did not sign up.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations,” Australian Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Defending Australia’s decision, Pitt said it had some of the world’s highest quality coal.
“And that is why we will continue to have markets for decades into the future, and if they’re buying ... well, we are selling.”
Photo: AP
Demand for coal is expected to rise until 2030, the minister said.
“If we aren’t to win that market, somebody else will,” he said.
“I would much rather it be Australia’s high-quality product, delivering Australian jobs and building Australia’s economy than coming from Indonesia or Russia or elsewhere,” he added.
Australia is one of the world’s largest producers of coal and natural gas, but has also been experiencing increasingly extreme climate-fueled droughts, floods and bushfires in the past few years.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government last month unveiled a 2050 net-zero emissions target, but the plan was criticized for lacking detail and relying heavily on as-yet-unknown technological breakthroughs.
The Minerals Council of Australia, which represents large miners such as BHP and Rio Tinto, has said that a 2050 target is achievable through significant investment in technology.
Pitt said that about 300,000 Australians’ jobs were reliant on the coal sector. The Minerals Council of Australia said the coal industry directly employs 50,000 workers, while supporting another 120,000 jobs.
Major mining groups such as BHP say they are exiting the most polluting fossil fuels.
In its latest divestment, BHP yesterday said it had sold its 80 percent stake in a metallurgical coal mine in the eastern state of Queensland to Stanmore Resources for at least US$1.2 billion.
“As the world decarbonizes, BHP is sharpening its focus on producing higher quality metallurgical coal sought after by global steelmakers to help increase efficiency and lower emissions,” BHP head of Australian mining Edgar Basto said in a statement.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8