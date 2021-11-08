Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love has died at the age of 64, his band said.
Terence Wilson, who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band.
“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness,” his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, wrote on Twitter late Saturday.
Photo: EPA
“The world will never be the same without him,” the band said.
His former band confirmed the news, saying Wilson had died after “a short illness.”
UB40’s pop reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s Red Red Wine propelled them to fame, with the band going on to sell more than 100 million records.
They also held the record — shared with Madness — for most weeks spent in the UK singles chart in the 1980s.
Hailing from the British city of Birmingham, the group rode a wave of youthful discontent against the economic and political “status quo,” with their name referring to a form provided to people claiming unemployment benefits.
Drummer Jimmy Brown told the Guardian this year that the group had even been under surveillance by British intelligence.
“MI5 were tapping our phones, watching our houses, all sorts,” he said. “We weren’t planning the revolution, but if the revolution happened, we knew what side we were going to be on.”
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8