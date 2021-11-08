Dozens of nations on Saturday pledged to do more to protect nature and overhaul farming at the COP26 UN climate talks, amid misgivings about past failures.
Agriculture, deforestation and other changes in land use account for about one-quarter of humanity’s planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions, making reforms vital to safeguard nature and feed a rising global population without stoking global warming.
“Nature and climate are interlinked, and both our people and our surroundings are facing the very real impacts of rising temperatures,” Alok Sharma, the British president of COP26, told a news conference.
Photo: AP
He said that 70 percent of tropical corals, which are nurseries for fish, would be lost if temperatures rise 1.5°C above pre-industrial times.
“If we get to two degrees they are all gone,” he added.
Temperatures are already up nearly 1.2°C and the overriding goal of the Glasgow negotiations is to keep alive hopes of limiting warming to 1.5°C, the toughest goal set by almost 200 nations in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
The UK said that 45 nations were on Saturday making pledges to safeguard nature, including Ethiopia, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Japan, Morocco, the Philippines, the US, Uruguay and Vietnam.
Sharma said the pledges included US$4 billion in public sector investment, which would help spur innovation such as developing crops resilient to droughts, floods and heatwaves that could benefit “hundreds of millions of farmers.”
Campaigners said needed shifts to agriculture to curb emissions and protect food security should have a larger share of the global spotlight.
“We need to shine a light on climate justice, and we need to make food and farming sexy,” said Idris Elba, British actor and goodwill ambassador for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development.
Vanessa Nakate, 24, a climate justice advocate from Uganda, warned that in her country, “we’re watching farms collapse,” with floods, droughts, heatwaves and swarms of locusts making hunger more widespread.
However, past pledges have fallen short.
A UN report last year found that the world had failed to fully meet any of the 20 global goals it set in 2010 to protect biodiversity.
Those ranged from phasing out harmful agricultural subsidies to limiting the loss of forests and raising sufficient finance for developing nations.
Braving heavy rain, tens of thousands of protesters including indigenous people, workers, environmentalists and social activists took to Glasgow’s streets, decrying glacial progress on climate change threats inside the formal COP26 UN summit.
At the city’s Kelvingrove Park, the day of protests started with a rally organized by the Fire Brigades Union demanding green jobs and racial justice.
Vulnerable people in countries that have contributed least to climate change bear the brunt of extreme weather and rising seas on a warming planet, speakers said.
Throngs of protesters, including Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, then wound their way through the city center to a second rally at Glasgow Green, where indigenous community members called for rainforest protection and food producers urged ecologically friendly forms of farming.
Asad Rehman, codirector of the COP26 Coalition, which brings together British groups campaigning on climate change, said the Glasgow march was just one of more than 300 climate demonstrations around the world on Saturday as the UN climate talks hit their midpoint.
The coalition estimated that about 120,000 people took to the streets of Glasgow.
Rehman, also director of charity War on Want, pointed to the diversity of protesters, with indigenous peoples, African climate activists and others from developing nations leading the Glasgow march after braving COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to travel to COP26.
“We have built a movement that is not just of environmentalists, but that involves and connects with labor movements, faith organizations [and] grassroots activists,” he said.
That shows how “the [climate] crisis we face is a multiple crisis ... a symptom of a rigged economy and a broken system,” he said.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8