Moscow, the capital of Europe’s worst COVID-19-hit nation, is to shut non-essential services between Thursday next week and Nov. 7, as deaths soar and vaccination rates stall in the country, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
Sobyanin announced the 11-day closure a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide paid week off at the end of this month to curb fast spreading infections.
Russia reported 1,036 COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Thursday, but officials have warned that the worst is yet to come, with only 35 percent of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Photo: AFP
Putin would have no in-person meetings during the non-working period, the Kremlin said.
Authorities have previously gone to great lengths to protect the 69-year-old, who the Kremlin says is fully vaccinated.
In the capital, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, Sobyanin said that all non-essential retail, sporting and entertainment venues must temporarily close, but shops selling food, medicine and other essentials would remain open.
Restaurants and cafes would be able to sell take-away food, he said in a statement.
Mass events would be banned, and schools would be closed, with the days off coinciding with national school holidays.
Theaters and museums can stay open, but entry would be allowed only with QR codes.
Separately, the Russian Ministry of Education recommended that schools nationwide shutter for a week.
Sobyanin said the measures were necessary because the “situation in Moscow is continuing to develop according to the worst-case scenario.”
When restrictions end on Nov. 8, Moscow would also halt free public transport passes for unvaccinated passengers older than 60 or with chronic disease.
Sobyanin said the move was aimed at “protecting the lives and health of the most vulnerable Muscovites.”
Officials this week said that the virus is spreading faster than ever, with Russia registering 36,339 new cases on Thursday.
Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said hospitalizations had risen threefold within a month, linking it to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
She said that taking people off work was “one of the most effective epidemiological measures for large cities.”
Outside Moscow, Russia’s regions were also overwhelmed.
Authorities in Vladimir Oblast east of Moscow said that there were “practically no beds left” in COVID-19 ward intensive care units.
In the southwestern city of Voronezh, one of the worst-affected areas, authorities said that cemetery employees were “working to the limit” amid a steep rise in deaths.
Meanwhile, a Moscow official said that the capital’s cemeteries would continue working “as usual,” despite the non-working week.
Putin on Wednesday linked Russia’s high death rates to what he called an “unfortunately” low vaccination rate, and urged Russians to show “responsibility” and get the jab.
On a visit to the Kaliningrad on Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin urged residents to respond to the president’s call.
“You heard what the president said about this. It is very important,” the RIA Novosti news agency cited Mishustin as saying.
Despite multiple pleas from Putin and the domestically developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine being widely available since December last year, many Russians are reluctant to get vaccinated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that he had not been inoculated, pointing to “a high level of antibodies.”
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
A top global law firm is no longer representing the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the US for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The 8m high Pillar of Shame sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has stood on HKU’s campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured
China’s parliament is to consider legislation to punish parents if their children exhibit “very bad behavior” or commit crimes. In the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians would be reprimanded and ordered to go through family education guidance programs if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behavior in children under their care. “There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei (臧鐵偉), spokesman for the Chinese National People’s Congress’ (NPC) Legislative Affairs Commission. The draft family education promotion law, which is to be reviewed at the NPC