Beleaguered business owners and families separated by COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday rejoiced after the US said it would next month reopen its land borders to non-essential travel, ending a 19-month freeze.
Travel across land borders to Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential.
Rules would allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the US regardless of the reason starting early next month, when a similar easing of restrictions is set for air travel. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the US, such as truck drivers, must be fully vaccinated.
Photo: AP
Shopping malls and big retailers in US border towns whose parking spaces had been filled by vehicles with Mexican license plates were hit hard by the travel restrictions.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the economic effects were hard to quantify, but can be seen in the sparse presence of shoppers at a high-end outlet mall on the city’s border with Tijuana, Mexico.
The decision comes at a critical time ahead of the holiday shopping season.
In Nogales, Arizona, travel restrictions forced about 40 retail businesses to close on the main strip in the city of 20,000 people, said Jessy Fontes, board member of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and owner of Mariposa Liquidation Store, which sells household appliances.
His sales fell 60 percent and he considered closing, but instead cut his staff from seven to two.
In Del Rio, Texas, Mexican visitors account for about 65 percent of retail sales, said Blanca Larson, executive director of the chamber of commerce and visitors bureau in the city of 35,000 people.
“Along the border, we’re like more of one community than two different communities,” she said.
The ban has also had enormous social and cultural impact, preventing family gatherings when relatives live on different sides of the border. Community events have stalled even as cities away from US borders have inched toward normalcy.
In Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, where ice hockey and skating are ingrained, the Soo Eagles have not had a home game against Canadian opponents in 20 months. The players, 17 to 20 years old, have been traveling to Canada since border restrictions were lifted there two months ago. Now the US team can host.
“I almost fell over when I read it,” said Ron Lavin, co-owner of the Eagles. “It’s been a long frustrating journey for people on a lot of fronts far more serious than hockey, but we’re just really pleased. It’s great for the city.”
Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents have been allowed into Canada since August, provided they have waited at least two weeks since receiving their second vaccine dose and can show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Mexico has not enforced COVID-19 entry procedures for land travelers.
Last month, the US announced it would end country-based travel bans for air travel and instead require vaccination for foreign nationals seeking to enter by plane.
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
SOCIAL TERROR: Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US adds to long-held concerns that the social media site is fueling violence and instability Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony to US senators on Tuesday shone a light on violence and instability in Myanmar and Ethiopia in the past few years and long-held concerns about links with activity on Facebook. “What we saw in Myanmar and are now seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it,” the former Facebook manager said in her striking testimony. She said that Facebook was “literally fanning ethnic violence” in places such as Ethiopia because it was not policing its service adequately outside the US. About half of Myanmar’s population