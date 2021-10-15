COVID-19: Border towns rejoice as US ends travel ban

Beleaguered business owners and families separated by COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday rejoiced after the US said it would next month reopen its land borders to non-essential travel, ending a 19-month freeze.

Travel across land borders to Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential.

Rules would allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the US regardless of the reason starting early next month, when a similar easing of restrictions is set for air travel. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the US, such as truck drivers, must be fully vaccinated.

Shopping malls and big retailers in US border towns whose parking spaces had been filled by vehicles with Mexican license plates were hit hard by the travel restrictions.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the economic effects were hard to quantify, but can be seen in the sparse presence of shoppers at a high-end outlet mall on the city’s border with Tijuana, Mexico.

The decision comes at a critical time ahead of the holiday shopping season.

In Nogales, Arizona, travel restrictions forced about 40 retail businesses to close on the main strip in the city of 20,000 people, said Jessy Fontes, board member of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and owner of Mariposa Liquidation Store, which sells household appliances.

His sales fell 60 percent and he considered closing, but instead cut his staff from seven to two.

In Del Rio, Texas, Mexican visitors account for about 65 percent of retail sales, said Blanca Larson, executive director of the chamber of commerce and visitors bureau in the city of 35,000 people.

“Along the border, we’re like more of one community than two different communities,” she said.

The ban has also had enormous social and cultural impact, preventing family gatherings when relatives live on different sides of the border. Community events have stalled even as cities away from US borders have inched toward normalcy.

In Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, where ice hockey and skating are ingrained, the Soo Eagles have not had a home game against Canadian opponents in 20 months. The players, 17 to 20 years old, have been traveling to Canada since border restrictions were lifted there two months ago. Now the US team can host.

“I almost fell over when I read it,” said Ron Lavin, co-owner of the Eagles. “It’s been a long frustrating journey for people on a lot of fronts far more serious than hockey, but we’re just really pleased. It’s great for the city.”

Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents have been allowed into Canada since August, provided they have waited at least two weeks since receiving their second vaccine dose and can show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Mexico has not enforced COVID-19 entry procedures for land travelers.

Last month, the US announced it would end country-based travel bans for air travel and instead require vaccination for foreign nationals seeking to enter by plane.