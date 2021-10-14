The Danish artist behind a Hong Kong sculpture mourning those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre has instructed a lawyer to secure his work and bring it overseas after the University of Hong Kong (HKU) ordered its removal.
The 8m-tall Pillar of Shame by Jens Galschiot has sat on the university campus since 1997, the year the territory was handed back to China.
It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Photo: AP
Last week, Hong Kong’s oldest university ordered it to be removed by 5pm yesterday, citing “legal advice” as authorities crack down on dissent.
Galshiot told reporters that he had hired a local lawyer and requested a hearing with the university over the future of the statue as the deadline loomed.
“I hope that my ownership of the sculpture will be respected and that I will be able to transport the sculpture out of Hong Kong under orderly conditions and without it having suffered from any damage,” he told reporters via e-mail.
Galschiot said that he would prefer the statue to have stayed in Hong Kong.
If it was destroyed by authorities, Hong Kongers should collect “as many pieces of the Pillar of Shame as possible, he said.
“These pieces may be used to make some symbolic manifestation that ‘Empires pass away, but art persists,’” the artist said.
Glaschiot said he had also been in contact with people in Hong Kong who were making 3D scans of the sculpture to produce miniature versions.
HKU’s removal order was penned by global law firm Mayer Brown and addressed to the Hong Kong Alliance, a now-disbanded group that used to organize the territory’s annual Tiananmen remembrance vigils.
The university said that it was “still seeking legal advice and working with related parties to handle matters in a legal and reasonable manner.”
Mayer Brown said that the university was a long-standing client that was being helped to “understand and comply with current law.”
“Our legal advice is not intended as commentary on current or historical events,” a spokesperson told reporters.
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
The AUKUS alliance of Australia, the UK and US would boost collaboration between Washington and Canberra in space, Australian Space Agency Head Enrico Palermo said. Palermo was speaking on a panel with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson which also discussed Australia’s role in the next crewed mission to the moon, known as Artemis. Palermo said that Australia signing the Artemis Accords — a guide to space exploration principles signed by Australia, the US and other countries — was a sign of its commitment to “the rules and norms that seek to ensure the safety, stability and sustainability of outer space.” “I should also note
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among