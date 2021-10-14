Dubai Expo shows just top of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





One of the most talked about attractions at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai world fair is a towering statue made of marble dust that is raising eyebrows just as the original did more than 500 years ago.

At Italy’s pavilion, a 3D replica of Michelangelo’s David stands tall, his gaze intense and defiant. For most visitors though, the replica’s head is all they will see as they tour the pavilion.

Only VIPs with special access are able to catch a view of the statue from head to toe while it is on display for the next six months at the expo.

A reproduction of Michelangelo’s David is on display at Italy’s pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 1. Photo: AP

The original David is nude and some visitors see the limited view offered as a form of artistic censorship.

Others say that the way David is displayed at the Expo is a form of artistic expression.

“It is no coincidence that David is not seen from the bottom to the top, as it normally is, but it welcomes people by looking at them in the face,” said David Rampello, the pavilion’s art director.

Paul Gwynne, a professor of medieval and renaissance studies at the American University of Rome said that choosing who can view the statue in full and who cannot creates a hierarchy.

“What the rich, the great and the good can see, and what the ordinary folk can see shouldn’t be two different things,” Gwynne said.

It took a team of Italian experts 40 hours of digital scanning to create the replica, made with what organizers describe as one of the world’s largest 3D printers.

Artists used filaments from recycled plastic material, then a mix of resins and marble dust to create it.

At its home in Florence’s Galleria dell’Accademia since 1873, the original David draws gasps from onlookers to this day.

Michelangelo’s mastery and his passion for human anatomy, from the contracted muscles of David’s abdomen to the flexing of his right thigh muscles, make the piece unforgettable for those looking up at the towering work of art.

At the Expo, those details get lost. David stands in the center of a narrow octagonal shaft, presented from his chest up and surrounded by replicas of Roman columns. Visitors in the public area can see parts of David’s torso if they lean over a railing.The rest of his body sits inside a clear partition on a separate floor.

His genitals and buttocks find themselves between the floors, though fully visible if an onlooker stands near the partition and peers up.

That position drew the ire of a La Repubblica reporter writing on the Expo’s opening.

“Why can’t you see the whole body of the biblical hero, because you only see the head, the magnetic eyes staring at you silently? And where is the rest?” an article in the daily newspaper read, at one point referring to David’s “beheading.”

David’s nudity has been part of a centuries-old debate about art pushing boundaries and the rules of censorship. In the 1500s, metal fig leaves covered the genitals of statues like David when the Catholic Church deemed nudity as immodest and obscene.

Nudity even bumps up against mores in the modern era. Controversy erupted in 2016 when officials erected wooden panels to shield nude statues at Rome’s Capitoline Museums during a visit by then-Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

That spurred some politicians to accuse the Italian government of caving in to “cultural submission,” although Rouhani himself thanked Italians as being “ very hospitable people” when asked about the gesture.

Elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates, a few nude artworks can be seen at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, although the museum largely caters to more conservative pieces.

Expo visitor Calli Schmitz from Germany said she did not think the way the replica was displayed did David much justice.

“I think it was not as exposed as it should have been,” she said. “I think because of the gold everywhere, people did not really realize it was the statue of David.”

Italian visitor Ricardo Mantarano offered another take.

“It’s a different way of approaching the same sculpture and putting it in another perspective,” he said.

Dinara Aksyanova, a 31-year-old visitor from Moscow, was not as forgiving.

“Why was it only half? It makes no sense. The most interesting part is underneath,” she said.