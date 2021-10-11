IAEA says Iran has 120kg of 20% enriched uranium

AFP, TEHRAN





Iran has enriched more than 120kg of 20-percent enriched uranium, the head of the country’s atomic energy agency said on state television on Saturday.

“We have passed 120kg,” Iranian Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami said. “We have more than that figure.”

“Our people know well that they [Western powers] were meant to give us the enriched fuel at 20 percent to use in the Tehran reactor, but they haven’t done so,” he said. “If our colleagues do not do it, we would naturally have problems with the lack of fuel for the Tehran reactor.”

Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran had increased its stock of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal with world powers.

It estimated that Iran had 84.3kg of uranium enriched to 20 percent — up from 62.8kg when the IAEA last reported in May.

Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90 percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.

Since Washington out of the deal in 2018, Tehran has progressively abandoned its commitments under the agreement, and the US has imposed fresh sanctions.

On Friday, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he was optimistic that talks on reviving the 2015 deal would make progress, provided that Washington fully resumed its commitments.