In sight of Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge, marine scientist Mariana Mayer Pinto gingerly steps into the dark waters to examine a seawall covered with hexagonal concrete panels marked with divots that are thronged with kelp, seaweed and barnacles.
About 50 percent of the natural shore of the harbor has been transformed by seawalls and pilings, which do not support biodiversity the same way a natural coastline.
Sydney’s Institute of Marine Science, with the help of scientists from the University of New South Wales and Macquarie University, have crafted a solution using three-dimensional concrete panels in what they call the “Living Seawalls” project.
Specifically designed panels can be retrofitted onto existing seawalls, simulating the natural shoreline ecosystem that provides habitats for organisms such fish, algae and invertebrates that flat seawalls cannot.
“We have seen a total of more than 90 species colonizing these diverse panels and we see 30 to 40 percent more species on the panels in the living seawalls then on the unmodified parts of the seawall,” said project coleader Mayer Pinto, a professor at the University of New South Wales.
In just several months, the panels are colonized by marine life, and since many of the organisms are filter feeders such as oysters and barnacles, the water quality of the harbor improves, Mayer Pinto said.
Popular in Australia, the panels have also been installed in Wales and Singapore.
The project has also been selected as one of 15 finalists for the Earthshot Prize by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Mayer Pinto said that she hopes new coastal structures would be ecologically sustainable, designed not only for humans, but also for nature.
“I grew up on the ocean, the ocean’s my happy place, so I really want my kids to be able to enjoy the ocean as I did growing up and for that we really need to take a bit more care of it,” she said.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the