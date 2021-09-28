New Zealand is to begin allowing small numbers of vaccinated travelers to isolate at home instead of in state-run quarantine facilities as part of a phased approach to reopening its borders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.
The pilot project starting next month would be open to 150 people, who must be New Zealand citizens or residents and fully vaccinated, Ardern said at a news conference.
“While this is a pilot, it gives you a sense of where we intend to go on our borders,” Ardern said, adding that the government was working on a wide range of options for allowing people back in safely.
“We’re working on building a greater evidence base for shorter periods of isolation in the future as well,” she said.
Currently, returning New Zealanders and residents have to stay at a state quarantine facility for at least 14 days, but the facilities have limited capacity and expatriate Kiwis have complained that they are always fully booked.
In an opinion piece at the weekend, former New Zealand prime minister John Key criticized the government’s COVID-19 response strategy saying it was based on fear, questioned the slow vaccination rates and said New Zealand should no longer exist as “a smug hermit kingdom.”
Key, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2016, said vaccination was the only way to get back to normality.
Ardern denied using fear as a strategy.
New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and remained largely virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 last month led to a nationwide lockdown.
Its biggest city, Auckland, is still in lockdown and new cases are being reported every day.
Ardern said at least 90 percent of its eligible population needed to be vaccinated before the tough lockdown measures could be dropped.
About 43 percent of eligible people are now fully vaccinated.
Authorities reported 12 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, all in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the outbreak to 1,177.
When asked if she envisaged people having a “classic Kiwi summer” this year, which begins in December, Ardern said: “There are some things we might have to do to make sure that can happen, but yes, I can see us experiencing that. We did last summer and I hope we will be able to again.”
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she
‘SMOKESCREEN’: An agreement to declare an end to the Korean War would be ‘of no help at all’ and used to cover up ‘US hostile policy,’ a North Korean official said The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday said it was “admirable” of South Korea to propose a formal end to the Korean War, but demanded Seoul first drop its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo-jong’s remarks, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-1953 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed
A potential lurch to the left in Germany’s election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say. If the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the political agenda. “For the super-rich, this is red hot,” said a German-based tax lawyer with extensive Swiss operations. “Entrepreneurial families are highly alarmed.” The move shows how many rich people still see Switzerland as an attractive place to park wealth, despite its efforts to abolish its image as a