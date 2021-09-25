Puigdemont must face justice: Spanish PM

Reuters, MADRID and ROME





Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who was detained on Thursday by Italian police in Sardinia, must face justice in Spain, the Spanish government said yesterday ahead of an extradition hearing.

“Mr Puigdemont must submit to the action of the courts, exactly like any other citizen,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office said in a statement.

Spain has accused Puigdemont, the former Catalan regional head, with sedition, claiming he helped organize a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by Spanish courts.

People attend a demonstration in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona, Spain, yesterday after exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Italy. Photo: AFP

The Catalan leader was detained by Italian border police at Alghero airport, as he arrived on the island of Sardinia on Thursday evening.

He as due to attend an Italian court yesterday morning, although it was unclear whether the judge would decide whether he should be extradited, Italian news wire ANSA reported.

“We believe that the judicial authorities will release Puigdemont. This is the fourth time this has happened,” his lawyer, Gonzalo Boyer, yesterday told Cadena Ser radio.

In March, the European Parliament stripped Puigdemont of the immunity he enjoyed as a member since 2019. Puigdemont was living in self-imposed exile in Belgium. He had traveled to Alghero from Brussels to attend the Adifolk International Exhibition and to meet with the regional head of Sardinia and its ombudsman, his office said.

Puigdemont was subject to a European arrest warrant issued by Spain, which is seeking his extradition over his role in the independence bid.

The referendum brought on Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades and was followed by a unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament in October 2017, which prompted the central government to impose direct rule from Madrid and authorities to arrest separatist leaders.

Separatists groups in Barcelona staged a protest against Puigdemont’s arrest in front of the Italian consulate in the Catalan capital.