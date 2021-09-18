World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Police probe child deaths

Three children who had just moved from South Africa have died in what police yesterday said they are investigating as homicide. Police said they were not looking for any possible suspects beyond those involved in the incident late on Thursday at a home in the South Island town of Timaru. They said emergency services had found a woman at the address who had been hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the children were three-year-old twins and a seven-year-old who were all siblings. They had moved out of a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine facility within the past week, police said. Inspector Dave Gaskin, the Aoraki area commander, said the deaths would be “incredibly distressing” for residents of Timaru, particularly after five teenagers from the town were killed in a car crash last month.

HONG KONG

Group ordered to delete sites

Police ordered organizers of the annual Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil to delete their online presence, advocates said on Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest opposition group to be targeted by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed to wipe out dissent. The alliance said officers invoked the law to order the removal of its Web site and social media platforms, including its Facebook account. The group said it would comply.

THE NETHERLANDS

Van Gogh drawing identified

A pencil drawing of a broken old man, head in hands looking utterly exhausted, has been identified as a work by Vincent van Gogh, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said on Thursday. Teio Meedendorp, a senior researcher at the museum, said it was a “spectacular” discovery shining light on Van Gogh’s early career as an artist living in The Hague, a time less well known than his years in Paris or the south of France. The drawing is similar to a highly regarded one in the museum’s collection called Worn Out. This is an earlier take on the same subject, and has been titled Study for Worn Out.

MEXICO

Police kill 9 in shoot-out

Soldiers and police on Thursday killed nine suspected gunmen in shoot-outs near the US border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road southwest of the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said that soldiers were called in for reinforcement and that they pursued and killed the attackers following a confrontation. Of the two vehicles found at the scene, one was a truck fitted with homemade steel-plate armor. Such trucks, known as “monsters,” are often used by drug gangs in the region. The state said 10 weapons were found at the scene, including a .50 caliber sniper rifle.

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro to flaunt NY rules

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he would attend next week’s UN conclave in New York even though he is not vaccinated, effectively defying city authorities who announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats. “Next week I will be at the UN General Assembly, where I will give an opening speech” on Tuesday next week, he said during a social media broadcast. On Wednesday, the New York mayor’s office wrote to the UN laying out the guidelines, including that delegates must show proof of vaccination to enter the debate hall. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he could not impose the requirement on heads of state.