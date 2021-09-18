NEW ZEALAND
Police probe child deaths
Three children who had just moved from South Africa have died in what police yesterday said they are investigating as homicide. Police said they were not looking for any possible suspects beyond those involved in the incident late on Thursday at a home in the South Island town of Timaru. They said emergency services had found a woman at the address who had been hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the children were three-year-old twins and a seven-year-old who were all siblings. They had moved out of a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine facility within the past week, police said. Inspector Dave Gaskin, the Aoraki area commander, said the deaths would be “incredibly distressing” for residents of Timaru, particularly after five teenagers from the town were killed in a car crash last month.
HONG KONG
Group ordered to delete sites
Police ordered organizers of the annual Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil to delete their online presence, advocates said on Thursday. The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest opposition group to be targeted by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed to wipe out dissent. The alliance said officers invoked the law to order the removal of its Web site and social media platforms, including its Facebook account. The group said it would comply.
THE NETHERLANDS
Van Gogh drawing identified
A pencil drawing of a broken old man, head in hands looking utterly exhausted, has been identified as a work by Vincent van Gogh, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said on Thursday. Teio Meedendorp, a senior researcher at the museum, said it was a “spectacular” discovery shining light on Van Gogh’s early career as an artist living in The Hague, a time less well known than his years in Paris or the south of France. The drawing is similar to a highly regarded one in the museum’s collection called Worn Out. This is an earlier take on the same subject, and has been titled Study for Worn Out.
MEXICO
Police kill 9 in shoot-out
Soldiers and police on Thursday killed nine suspected gunmen in shoot-outs near the US border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road southwest of the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said that soldiers were called in for reinforcement and that they pursued and killed the attackers following a confrontation. Of the two vehicles found at the scene, one was a truck fitted with homemade steel-plate armor. Such trucks, known as “monsters,” are often used by drug gangs in the region. The state said 10 weapons were found at the scene, including a .50 caliber sniper rifle.
BRAZIL
Bolsonaro to flaunt NY rules
President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he would attend next week’s UN conclave in New York even though he is not vaccinated, effectively defying city authorities who announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats. “Next week I will be at the UN General Assembly, where I will give an opening speech” on Tuesday next week, he said during a social media broadcast. On Wednesday, the New York mayor’s office wrote to the UN laying out the guidelines, including that delegates must show proof of vaccination to enter the debate hall. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he could not impose the requirement on heads of state.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
A city in southern China that is trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak told the public on Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train services, and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone needing to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in China’s Fujian Province, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government said. China declared the virus under control early last year, but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Authorities say that most cases have been traced to travelers arriving from