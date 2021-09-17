Viola player Bahar was practicing at her music college in the Afghan capital, Kabul, when news broke that the Taliban had reached the city.
Terrified of a return to the days when music was forbidden and women were banned from education, she and her classmates rushed home, abandoning their beloved instruments.
“We all ran away. We saved ourselves, leaving the instruments at the institute,” Bahar said, using a false name to protect her identity for fear of reprisal. “I felt like I had lost a family member.”
Photo: AFP
The Taliban, who banned music outright during their brutal and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, swept back into power on Aug. 15.
They have promised a more moderate brand of rule this time — although they have made clear that they would run Afghanistan within the restrictive limits of their interpretation of Shariah law.
After racing home from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM), Bahar was devastated to learn that Taliban militants had occupied the campus, turning its classrooms into dormitories.
“I feel like I am no longer living. Physically, I am alive, but the Taliban have taken away my soul,” she said, as she began to cry.
Bahar was introduced to the college when she was 12 years old, and she said that the viola quickly became her “best friend.”
“Music is food for the soul,” she said, adding that she has performed in Azerbaijan, India, Sweden and the UK.
“I feel extremely peaceful when I play the viola, especially when we play together in the girls’ orchestra,” she added.
During a visit by Agence France-Presse to the college, no music was heard in its corridors — all that was heard was the chatter and squabbling of Taliban soldiers.
Armed guards cradled Kalashnikovs in the courtyard, shaded by trees with swirling treble clefs spray-painted on to their trunks.
A Taliban guard showed off a storeroom full of intact musical instruments that were left behind, after reports that everything had been trashed.
The caretaker said that the group’s leaders had ordered him to protect the instruments.
Trumpets, saxophones and flutes were stacked on shelves, opposite violins and violas in cases, while dozens of Afghan tabla drums occupied another storage unit.
A workshop remained in the same state as when it was hurriedly vacated in the middle of last month — violins were lined up waiting for new strings, a cello laid mid-repair and tools were scattered around an electric keyboard.
Speaking in Kabul, 28-year-old guitarist Awa said that his room used to be stacked with musical instruments.
Fearing the Taliban, he has destroyed almost all traces of his musical career — except for one favorite guitar that he has hidden away.
The Kabul University graduate and tutor at ANIM has stopped posting to his YouTube channel where he used to upload lessons, and no longer replies to comments on his social media accounts.
He has performed with some of Afghanistan’s top music stars, but he worries for his family’s safety.
“It’s natural that if you were involved in music in Afghanistan you would be afraid. Sooner or later the Taliban will come after musicians,” said Awa, also using a pseudonym to protect his identity.
“Since they arrived, life has been hell. We had big dreams, but now our ambitions don’t exist anymore,” he said.
ANIM founder Ahmad Sarmast, who now lives in Australia, said that he fears for the future of Afghan music.
Since the takeover, he has written to the Taliban’s leaders to plead for access to music — especially for children.
“I hope they will allow us to continue to do our work for the best interests of the Afghan people,” he said.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
A city in southern China that is trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak told the public on Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train services, and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone needing to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in China’s Fujian Province, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government said. China declared the virus under control early last year, but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Authorities say that most cases have been traced to travelers arriving from