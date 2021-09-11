It is safer to transport a rhinoceros upside-down, and beards might be an evolutionary development to help protect men’s faces from punches, scientific studies that won Ig Nobel prizes on Thursday found.
An annual honor for unusual accomplishments in science and the humanities that aim to make you laugh and then think, the Ig Nobels are presented by Nobel laureates and are usually held at Harvard University’s Sanders Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
It is the second year that the spoof awards have been issued online.
This year, each winner was given a paper trophy to assemble themselves and a counterfeit Zimbabwean $10 trillion (US$2.76 billion) note, in line with the light-hearted nature of the satirical prize.
A choral meditation on how bridges bring people together was interspersed between the presentations.
“The thing I love about wildlife veterinarians is you guys have to really think on your feet and think outside the box,” said 2012 Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureate Robert Lefkowitz, who gave out the prize for the African study that concluded rhinoceroses are more safely transported on their backs. “You have to be a genius and creative and sometimes even a little bit crazy to move rhinos this way.”
The findings that people might have begun growing beards to help cushion the impact of blows was accorded the peace prize.
ORGASMS, MEOWING
Chewing gum, orgasms and cats’ meows were some of the other topics of research awarded Ig Nobels.
Swedish researcher Susanne Schotz won the biology prize for analyzing variations in “purring, chirping, chattering, trilling, tweedling, murmuring, meowing, moaning, squeaking, hissing, yowling, howling, growling and other modes of cat-human communication,” and even demonstrated some of the noises she had studied.
The ecology prize was given to a group of scientists studying bacteria in wads of chewing gum discarded on pavements all over the world, and the medicine prize was awarded to research that demonstrated that orgasms can be as effective as medication in clearing congested noses.
Marc Abrahams, master of ceremonies and editor of the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, which produced the event, had the last word after the show.
“If you didn’t win an Ig Nobel prize this year, and especially if you did, better luck next year,” he said.
