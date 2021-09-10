Locked-down Sydney residents could enjoy a beer at the pub as soon as next month if the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, under an official “roadmap to freedom” released yesterday.
Officials in the eastern state of New South Wales (NSW), which includes Sydney, said that stay-at-home orders would be lifted for fully vaccinated people once the interim COVID-19 vaccination target for adults is reached.
The roadmap gave no date, but the current vaccination rate indicates that the 70 percent target might be reached next month.
Photo: AFP
“A meal with loved ones or a drink with friends is just around the corner,” NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said.
After 10 weeks of lockdown, the announcement offers more than 5 million people across Sydney a measure of hope — and an incentive for those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.
Hair salons, gyms, restaurants and cinemas could also reopen, and students would return to school from Oct. 25.
If the target is reached in October, Sydney residents would have spent up to four months under stay-at-home orders.
The planned easing of restrictions comes despite New South Wales recording 1,405 new cases yesterday and warnings from doctors’ groups of growing pressure on hospitals.
“When you reopen, you expect an increase in case numbers, but if it’s in the vaccinated population, our health system won’t be troubled by that,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Nearly 39,000 cases have been linked to an outbreak that began in Sydney in mid-June.
Further freedoms are promised once 80 percent of the population is vaccinated — with Berejiklian suggesting that international travel could resume for the first time since Australia closed its borders in March last year.
That came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the “sacrifice” and “heartbreak” endured by tens of thousands of overseas Australians shut out of their home country by tough border rules.
The Australian government has also raised creating a vaccine passport, which is set to be rolled out ahead of plans to restart international travel later this year.
However, unfettered domestic travel could take longer, with some states still pursuing “COVID zero” policies and reluctant to allow free movement.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
DELTA OUTBREAK: Despite a fifth day of falling cases, plans to reopen the borders next year would be changed to grading countries by vaccination and case numbers New Zealand’s plans to reopen its borders to the world early next year would have to undergo a complete reworking, the government said, as the country races to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The nation yesterday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number in the outbreak to 855. It was the fifth day in a row that case numbers have been below 21, in an encouraging sign that the country is on its way to stamping out the virus, but how the COVID-19 got into the community in the