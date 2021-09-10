A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university.
Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater.
Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000.
His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against him.
The 45-year-old marine biologist was charged in 2018 and had already served three months in jail after his arrest.
Defense lawyers said he founded LinkOcean Technologies Ltd in China in 2005 to provide oceanographic instruments to scientists, and immigrated to the US with his family in 2014 as a permanent resident.
Prosecutors said that Qin from 2015 to 2016 exported hydrophones to Northwestern Polytechnical University, a Chinese military research institute involved in underwater drone projects, by deceiving a US supplier and without obtaining export licenses.
His lawyers say Qin was unaware of the university’s intended purposes for the products, which also had civilian scientific uses.
“These are not top-secret technologies,” Qin’s lawyer, Sara Silva, said.
Qin pleaded guilty in April to 10 counts, including conspiring to commit export violations, visa fraud, money laundering and smuggling.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
DELTA OUTBREAK: Despite a fifth day of falling cases, plans to reopen the borders next year would be changed to grading countries by vaccination and case numbers New Zealand’s plans to reopen its borders to the world early next year would have to undergo a complete reworking, the government said, as the country races to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The nation yesterday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number in the outbreak to 855. It was the fifth day in a row that case numbers have been below 21, in an encouraging sign that the country is on its way to stamping out the virus, but how the COVID-19 got into the community in the