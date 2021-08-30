Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture yesterday suspended the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after contamination was found, the prefecture government said.
It comes a day after the Japanese Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare said it was investigating the death of two men who received shots from tainted Moderna batches — although the cause of their death is unknown.
Okinawa authorities said that yesterday’s vaccination program has been partially postponed.
Photo: Bloomberg
“We are suspending the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted in some of them,” the prefecture government said in a statement.
The lots affected by the contamination spotted in Okinawa are different from the 1.63 million doses suspended after the two deaths, local media reported.
That suspension came after the health ministry said that two men, aged 30 and 38, died earlier this month after getting their second Moderna doses.
Those doses were drawn from one of three batches suspended by the Japanese government on Thursday after several vials were found to be contaminated.
The ministry said that it was investigating the cause of death.
It is unknown if there is a causal link with the vaccine.
“At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection,” Moderna and its Japanese distributor Takeda said in a joint statement on Saturday.
The nature of the particles found in the vials, which were manufactured by a Moderna contractor in Europe, is also not known yet.
“The vials have been sent to a qualified lab for analysis, and initial findings will be available early next week,” Moderna and Takeda said.
The contractor, Spanish pharmaceutical firm ROVI, on Thursday said in a statement that it was investigating the cause of the contamination in the batch, which was only distributed in Japan.
It added that the issue might have originated on one of its manufacturing lines.
About 44 percent of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated, as the country battles a record surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
More than 15,800 people have died from COVID-19 in Japan, and large parts of the country are under strict virus restrictions.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
The Australian electricity market on Sunday reached a milestone, with solar power outstripping energy generation from coal for the first time since the market was set up two decades ago. The crossover point lasted for only a few minutes, as low demand and sunny skies meant the contribution from coal dropped to a record low of 9,315 megawatts (MW) just after noon, while solar provided the dominant share with 9,427MW. Dylan McConnell, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne’s climate and energy college, said that for a brief moment solar represented 57 percent of national electricity generation. “This is what I unofficially