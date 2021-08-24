Malaysia’s new PM calls for cooperation, stability

POLITICAL TURMOIL: Malaysia’s ninth prime minister came to office with the backing of a slim majority of MPs and could soon face a confidence vote in parliament

Bloomberg





Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday struck a tone of reconciliation in his inaugural public address, seeking to bring stability to a nation that has seen three premiers in 18 months.

Ismail Sabri extended an invitation to opposition leaders to be part of the National Recovery Council that oversees the country’s plan to exit the COVID-19 pandemic, and the special COVID-19 committee.

He also appealed to all members of parliament to work together to help revive the nation “without digging for differences,” after political maneuvering toppled the previous two administrations.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob sits at his desk on his first day in his new position in Putrajaya, Malaysia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I understand that the political conflicts that have besieged the country have distressed the public,” Ismail Sabri said in a televised speech. “Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation.”

The nation’s king on Friday named Ismail Sabri as the new prime minister, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned on Monday last week.

The monarch determined that Ismail Sabri had the backing of 114 of Malaysia’s 220 MPs, a slim majority that might soon be put to a confidence vote in parliament.

The opposition Democratic Action Party, Malaysia’s largest political party by number of parliamentary seats, was willing to consider Ismail Sabri’s invitation on the condition “it is not token representation and a mere rubber stamp for the government’s views,” party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng wrote on Facebook.

Ismail Sabri’s appointment was a blow for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who had a deal to succeed Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister following a surprise 2018 election win by what was once the opposition. That never happened, with Mahathir’s resignation early last year launching instability that has gripped the country ever since.

As Malaysia’s ninth prime minister, Ismail Sabri inherits a legacy of deep political divisions, a weakened economy and virus outbreaks that have shown few signs of weakening despite months of lockdowns.

The central bank this month cut its economic growth forecast for a second time, as renewed curbs on movement and rising infections hampered the recovery.

“Changes to the political landscape leading to change of governments in such a short period of time can only be construed as detrimental to the people of Malaysia and the country,” Ismail Sabri said. “Let us move forward. Let us stem this grab for political power.”

He intends to revive the economy by raising citizens’ purchasing power and wants to return the private sector to its role as the main driver of growth, he said.

Authorities would also focus on boosting the manufacturing industry and domestic tourism sector, he added.