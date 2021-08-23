Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban.
In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government.
However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge number of people trying to get on evacuation flights.
Photo: AP
Yesterday, the British Ministry of Defence said that seven people had died in the crowds, without further details.
A journalist, who was among a group of media workers and academics who struggled to get to the airport for a flight, described desperate scenes of people surrounding their bus on the way in.
“They were showing us their passports and shouting: ‘Take us with you... Please take us with you,’” the journalist said. “A Taliban fighter in the truck ahead of us had to shoot in the air to make them go away.”
Britain’s Sky News on Saturday aired footage of at least three bodies covered in white tarpaulin outside the airport. It was not clear how they had died.
Sky News reporter Stuart Ramsay, who was at the airport, called the deaths “inevitable” and said that people were being “crushed,” while others were “dehydrated and terrified.”
The footage was the latest image of utter despair, after a video of a baby being lifted over a wall at the airport and horror scenes of people hanging onto departing planes.
The US, which has thousands of troops trying to secure the airport, has set a deadline to complete the evacuations by Tuesday next week.
However, there are up to 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan allies who need to be evacuated, US President Joe Biden’s administration said.
There are countless others who fear repression under the Taliban and are also trying to flee.
Biden has described the evacuation operations as “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”
On Saturday, the situation was further complicated when the US government told its citizens to stay away from the airport because of “security threats.”
No specific reason was given, but a White House official later said that Biden had been briefed on security threats, including from the Islamic State group.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell gave a bleak assessment of whether the airlift would succeed.
“They want to evacuate 60,000 people between now and the end of this month. It’s mathematically impossible,” he said.
Borrell added that “we have complained” to the US that their airport security was overly strict and hampering attempts by Afghans who worked for the Europeans to enter.
Last week, the Taliban stunned the world when they swept into Kabul, ending two decades of war, facing virtually no opposition from government forces that had been trained and equipped by the US-led alliance.
However, there have been since been flickers of resistance with some former government troops gathering in the Panjshir Valley, a mountainous region north of Kabul.
One of the leaders of the movement, named the National Resistance Front, is the son of famed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.
The front is prepared for a “long-term conflict,” but is also still seeking to negotiate with the Taliban about an inclusive government, group spokesman Ali Maisam Nazary said in an interview.
“The conditions for a peace deal with the Taliban are decentralization: a system that ensures social justice, equality, rights and freedom for all,” he said.
DARING: Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong’s suggestion of a softened approach to China’s zero-case strategy enraged nationalists who stalk social media A top doctor in China’s fight against COVID-19 is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country’s zero-tolerance strategy to control the pandemic. Beijing has basked in its success in bringing to heel a virus that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, but was virtually extinguished through hard lockdowns, closed borders, and massive test and trace campaigns. However, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has breached China’s defenses, with record local infections in dozens of cites — albeit still in low numbers — prodding authorities to reintroduce travel restrictions, mass testing and
DECARBONIZATION: Power produced by the development in Inner Mongolia would mostly be dedicated to green hydrogen, while less than 20% would go to the grid The Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in China has approved a massive power project that would use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. The Inner Mongolian Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that would use 1.85 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 370 megawatts (MW) of wind to produce 60,691 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development is scheduled to begin in October and the projects would be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or
CALL FOR ‘FREEDOM’: In Melbourne, some officers used pepper spray to keep people back, some of whom let off flares, while most appeared not to be wearing masks Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday clashed violently with police as hundreds of unmasked people marched through the streets of Melbourne. Footage posted on social media showed protesters cheering, throwing objects at police officers and letting off flares, as well as police pepper-spraying protesters. The Melbourne protests took place after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a lockdown in place across Melbourne would be extended across the entire state. The state yesterday recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19. More than 700 extra Victoria police officers were deployed to contain the lockdown protest, where social media videos showed hundreds were in attendance with some letting off flares. People of
Built and trained at a two-decade cost of US$83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the US investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power, but also US-supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest