India on Friday authorized the emergency use of a second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country.
The Indian Department of Biotechnology announced its approval for ZyCoV-D, by Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, as the “world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19.”
The approval for ZyCoV-D, which can be applied using a needle-free injector, comes with vaccination rates picking up across the country over the past few weeks.
“This three-dose vaccine ... when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response,” the biotechnology department, which partnered with Zydus Cadila, said in a statement.
“The plug-and-play technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring,” it added.
ZyCov-D is now the sixth vaccine to be approved by New Delhi after Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, Indian firm Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, and Johnson and Johnson.
More than 574 million jabs have been administered in India so far.
India hopes to inoculate its entire eligible population by the end of December, but with only about 10 percent — or 127 million people — having received both doses of a two-shot regime, some health experts say the country would need to further boost its indigenous vaccine production.
Logistical challenges make Indian vaccines, which do not need any special storage facilities, the easiest to transport and use across the country.
