France’s overseas territory of Guadeloupe is to return to partial lockdown for at least three weeks because of a “catastrophic” surge in COVID-19 cases, officials announced on Monday.
The announcement comes days after Martinique, another French Caribbean island 190km to the south, returned to lockdown on Friday last week for at least three weeks, while the French island of Reunion entered a partial two-week lockdown at the weekend, including a 6pm to 5am overnight curfew.
From this evening Guadeloupe is to return to an 8pm to 5am curfew, with travel during the day restricted to a 10km radius, Guadeloupe Prefect Alexandre Rochatte told journalists.
Photo: AFP
‘CATASTROPHIC’
The measures were “indispensable” to stop the surge in cases, he said.
“We are in a catastrophic situation,” said Valerie Denux, director-general of Guadeloupe’s regional health agency.
“We have passed 3,000 cases a week,” she said, adding that infections had multiplied by more than 10 over the past three weeks.
Denux also appealed for help from any qualified medical professionals on the island — including those on holiday.
While shops would stay open and restaurants would be able to serve at lunchtime, all bars, gyms, stadiums and swimming pools are to be closed.
Nearly 53 percent of the French population has been fully vaccinated, and 63.5 percent have received one shot, but the figures are significantly lower in the French overseas territories.
None of the 22 patients in intensive care in Guadeloupe had been vaccinated, Denux said.
IN MOURNING
Music fans are already mourning the death of Guadeloupean musician Jacob Desvarieux, the cofounder of Caribbean band Kassav’, who died of COVID-19 last week in a Pointe-a-Pitre hospital.
News of the latest curfew announcement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated in a social media message.
He was speaking after an estimated 200,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, many of them hostile to vaccination.
On Saturday night, a vaccine center on the French Caribbean island of Martinique was set alight.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
CLAMPDOWN: Sydney’s lockdown has been extended three times, and more than 1,300 police were patrolling the city on Saturday to deter any would-be demonstrators Sydney reported a record-matching number of new local cases of COVID-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most-populous region went into lockdown. There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 began sweeping through the nation’s largest city in June. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were some signs that the virus is mostly being contained to parts of Sydney’s southwest, where the strictest curbs are in place. While most residents have