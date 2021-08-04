The US on Monday hit the government’s goal of administering at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 70 percent of adults almost a month late, as the newest wave of infections pushed hospitalizations to levels seen last summer.
US President Joe Biden’s administration had initially targeted Independence Day on July 4 to reach the goal and declare victory over the worst of the pandemic, but falling vaccination rates, particularly in politically conservative regions, and among younger people, those with lower income and racial minorities, meant the objective was missed.
While 60.6 percent of eligible adults and 49.7 percent of the total population are now fully vaccinated, the US has fallen behind its northern neighbor Canada, which started its immunization campaign later, but has now fully vaccinated 59 percent of its population.
Photo: AFP
It comes as the US is being battered by a new wave of infections driven by the contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has sent national daily cases soaring to beyond 70,000, according to data that excludes unreliable weekend numbers.
Across the nation, hospitals are seeing on average more than 6,200 daily COVID-19 admissions, while more than 300 people are dying every day.
“These cases are concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.
“One in three cases nationwide occurred in Florida and Texas this past week,” he said.
In a silver lining, states that lagged behind in their vaccination rates are now beginning to catch up, the latest data showed.
The eight states with the highest current case rates have seen an average increase of 171 percent in their daily vaccination rate compared with three weeks ago, Zients said.
They include Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.
Momentum is also picking up for vaccine mandates in the private sector, with Disney and Walmart implementing new requirements and incentives for employees.
Last week, Biden’s administration announced federal workers would need to either get vaccinated or submit to regular tests, following similar steps by California and New York.
While the Delta variant poses the strongest threat yet to vaccine protection, the current generation of shots are continuing to keep the vast majority of vaccinated people out of hospital and alive.
According to cumulative data reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 24, vaccination resulted in an eightfold reduction in disease incidence, and a 25-fold reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.
In the state of Tennessee last month, 97 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and 98 percent of deaths were among unvaccinated people, data showed.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
CLAMPDOWN: Sydney’s lockdown has been extended three times, and more than 1,300 police were patrolling the city on Saturday to deter any would-be demonstrators Sydney reported a record-matching number of new local cases of COVID-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most-populous region went into lockdown. There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 began sweeping through the nation’s largest city in June. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were some signs that the virus is mostly being contained to parts of Sydney’s southwest, where the strictest curbs are in place. While most residents have