Egyptian Web site helps fight ‘sextortion’

Thomson Reuters Foundation, CAIRO





Radwa, a 27-year-old Egyptian woman, said that her blood ran cold when her ex-boyfriend threatened to send nude photographs of her to her parents in revenge for their breakup.

In socially conservative Egypt, the sharing of intimate images can have dire consequences for victims — from public shaming to being thrown out of their homes.

“I was so terrified,” said Radwa, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

Cases of “sextortion,” involving threats to share private pictures, have been increasing around the world over the past few years. Many of the victims are women and girls targeted by current or former partners seeking to humiliate or coerce them.

When her ex’s threats began, Radwa confided in friends who pointed her to an online platform called Qawem, or “Resist,” which was launched a year ago.

“I contacted them via Facebook. They offered psychological support, took all the information from me and did not ask for any photographs — just the written threats. Then, they dealt very strictly with the blackmailer,” Radwa said.

“Their approach in dealing with the case gave me strength,” she said.

Qawem was set up in the middle of last year by Mohmed Elyamani, a 35-year-old marketing manager and social media activist who wanted to help women confront the perpetrators and ensure that the images are destroyed.

The crime can have tragic consequences.

Last year, Elyamani was contacted by a 17-year-old who was being threatened by her ex-boyfriend.

Elyamani urged her to go to the police, but the photographs were sent to the teenager’s brother and, a day later, she took her own life.

“It was really tough for me. I felt very sad for the girl, but this encouraged me to launch a platform that can help other women who might be in the same situation,” Elyamani said.