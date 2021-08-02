As COVID-19 cases in Thailand surge, some Buddhist monks are donning personal protective equipment over their distinctive robes, delivering oxygen cylinders, taking nasal samples to help with testing and even helping carry the dead to crematoriums.
Thailand is struggling to contain its latest outbreak fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, leaving healthcare services stretched and further damaging a battered economy.
“There are a lot of Thais who are still ignored by the public health system,” said 33-year-old Mahapromphong, the deputy abbot of Wat Suthi Wararam in Bangkok. “We take care of everyone we come across.”
Photo: Reuters
Since July 21 he has been working in Bangkok’s poorer neighborhoods, distributing oxygen tanks, food and medical supplies to the needy, as well as taking samples for testing.
Monks are highly respected in the Buddhist kingdom, and they were inundated with donations once word got out, Mahapromphong said.
He learned how to do nasal swabs from the doctors and nurses working in his temple, which doubles as an isolation center for those infected with the virus. One man winced as Mahapromphong removed the swab and deposited the sample in a plastic pot.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” the man said, his eyes watering.
“Monks are able to live because we rely on people’s donation,” Mahapromphong said. “So it’s time for us to give back to the people. At the very least, we could encourage them to keep fighting.”
Supornchaithammo, a monk at Wat Chin Wararam Worawiharn, helps with the grimmer task of taking bodies to the crematorium.
“I’m willing to take the risk here,” he said. “If I contract the virus then I’m ready to accept it without any regret.”
Thailand has reported more than 597,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 4,800 deaths.
The bulk of the new infections were detected since April, when the latest wave was sparked by a cluster at an upscale Bangkok nightlife district frequented by the politically connected.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s administration has been roundly criticized for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, from accusations of vaccine mismanagement to a lack of government compensation for affected sectors.
Supornchaithammo said he never expected this to be his routine, but is happy to help.
“I didn’t have it in my head that I would be doing something like this when I was ordained, but with a situation like this, everybody needs a helping hand and I’m proud to be here,” he said.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
African nations should build capacity to produce vaccines on the continent and work with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that the raw materials needed to produce the inoculations are available, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. While a waiver on the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights that is being discussed at the WTO is seen as a way to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s least inoculated continent, Okonjo-Iweala said that only a handful of African countries have the capacity to produce the life-saving drugs. “There [are] a handful of countries — maybe Tunisia, Morocco to some extent,
For almost 500 years, the arch that connects the largest Gothic cathedral in the world with its Renaissance sacristy has offered visitors a sumptuous, if little glimpsed — and even less studied — vision of religious bounty. The 68 beautifully carved plates of food that adorn the archway in Seville’s cathedral offer rather more than bread and wine. There are pigs’ trotters and wild strawberries, aubergines, clams and oysters. There are peaches, radishes, a skinned hare with a knife by its side, a squirrel served on a bed of hazelnuts and a plate of lemons across which a small snake slithers. There
Dozens of Afghan soldiers fled across the border into northwestern Pakistan after their border post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban, the Pakistani army said on Monday. The statement said 46 members of the Afghan forces, including five officers, slipped across the border late on Sunday near the Pakistani border town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Afghan soldiers “have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms,” the Pakistani army said, adding that it had informed Afghan authorities of the development. The Afghan government on Monday denied its troops crossed into Pakistan. “This issue is