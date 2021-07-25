COVID-19: Moderna safe for EU teens: agency

AFP, THE HAGUE





The European medicines watchdog on Friday approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, making it the second jab for adolescents for use on the continent.

“The use of the Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, using the vaccine’s brand name.

The vaccine would be given in two injections, each four weeks apart.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

The decision by the Amsterdam-based agency follows the approval in May of the first vaccine for European youngsters: Pfizer-BioNTech.

The effects of the jab have been studied among 3,732 children aged 12 to 17 years, the EMA said.

“The study showed that Spikevax produced a comparable antibody response in 12 to 17-year-olds to that seen in young adults aged 18 to 25 years,” it said.

The Moderna jab employs the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, using genetic material to deliver instructions to human cells to create coronavirus spike proteins. It thereby trains an immune response without exposing the host to a real infection.

There were common side effects in children similar to those in adults, the EMA said.

This included pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headaches, muscle and joint pain, enlarged lymph nodes, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever.

“These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days from the vaccination,” the EMA said.

However, it said that due to the “limited number of children and adolescents included in the study, the trial could not have detected new uncommon side effects.”

Nor could the EMA estimate the risk of known side effects such as myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — and pericarditis — inflammation of the membrane around the heart.

“However, the overall safety profile of Spikevax determined in adults was confirmed in the adolescent study,” it said. “The benefits of Spikevax in children aged 12 to 17 outweigh the risks, in particular in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.”