The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuba’s defense minister and a special forces unit for repressing peaceful protests, a step US President Joe Biden warned is “just the beginning” of punitive measures against Havana.
The US Department of the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control froze the assets of Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Alvaro Lopez Miera and the Special National Brigade (SNB), a division of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, in relation to human rights abuses committed during a crackdown on protests earlier this month.
“This is just the beginning — the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people,” Biden said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
The sanctions were imposed under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows a US president to take action against human rights abuses and corruption.
Biden said his administration targeted Lopez Miera and the SNB — a special forces unit nicknamed the “Black Berets” — because they were “driving the crackdown” against protesters who took to the streets by the thousands in rare public demonstrations against the communist government.
Biden also condemned what he called “the mass detentions and sham trials” used to imprison and silence outspoken Cubans. Cuba pushed back swiftly, calling the sanctions “slanderous” and saying the US should focus more on repression and police brutality on its own soil.
“I reject unfounded and slanderous sanctions by the US government” against the Cubans targeted, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.
The sanctions freeze all of Lopez Miera’s and SNB’s assets and interests in the US, as well as prohibit any US citizen, resident or entity from engaging with them financially.
“Treasury will continue to enforce its Cuba-related sanctions, including those imposed today, to support the people of Cuba in their quest for democracy and relief from the Cuban regime,” US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said.
On Sunday and Monday last week, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in 40 cities shouting: “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship” and “We’re hungry.”
One person has died and more than 100 have been arrested since the protests broke out over the worst economic crisis in decades.
According to the Treasury Department, Cuba’s defense ministry and security services attacked people and “arrested or disappeared over 100 protesters in an attempt to suppress these protests.”
The Cuban government has blamed the protests on what it said were “counter-revolutionaries” backed by the US to exploit the economic hardship caused by the decades-old US embargo.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also blamed the US embargo for fomenting the biggest unrest in Cuba in decades, as the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said it would send two navy ships loaded with food and medical supplies to Cuba.
The ships would leave the port of Veracruz in the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, taking syringes, oxygen tanks and masks along with powdered milk, cans of tuna, beans, flour, cooking oil and gasoline.
The shipments exemplify Mexico’s policy of “international solidarity,” and it will keep offering humanitarian aid to help Latin American and Caribbean countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said in a statement.
The loading of the cargo began early on Thursday, said Marisa Lopez, a spokeswoman for the office of the mayor of Veracruz.
Latin American governments have split along ideological lines over the protests in Cuba.
Mexico, run by leftist Lopez Obrador, has sided with Cuba, while Chile and Peru have urged the Cuban government to allow pro-democracy protests.
Additional reporting by Reuters
ANIMAL ALLEGORY: Books about sheep dealing with social struggles in their village were said to be metaphors for the Hong Kong democracy movement Five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children’s books about sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village have been arrested for sedition, police announced yesterday. The arrests by Hong Kong’s new national security police unit, which is spearheading a sweeping crackdown on dissent, are the latest actions against democracy advocates since huge and often violent protests convulsed the territory two years ago. Police said that two men and three women, aged 25 to 28, “conspired to publish, distribute, exhibit or copy seditious publications.” The group was attempting to stir up “the public’s — and especially young
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens
VIRUS SURGE: Health authorities said they would seek to limit exports of locally made AstraZeneca jabs, as the country does not have enough for its own needs Thailand has tightened COVID-19 restrictions and warned of further measures as daily cases yesterday surpassed 10,000 and the death toll hit a record 141, despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. A surge since April has overwhelmed hospitals, strained the economy and thrown tourism recovery plans in doubt. The government’s vaccine rollout, hindered by supply problems, is slugging, with about 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 15 percent only partially. “I would like everyone to realize our necessity to impose stricter measures soon. We all may get affected and be inconvenienced in many ways,” Thai Prime Minister
RALLY: The protesters demanded that the government step down, and called for the importation of mRNA vaccines to fight a recent surge in COVID-19 infections Thai police on Sunday used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who held a rally in Bangkok, despite COVID-19 restrictions banning gatherings of more than five people. The demonstrators demanded that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government step down, and the budget of the monarchy and the military be cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also called for the importation of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines that have yet to be brought to Thailand on a large scale. The rally came as Thailand recorded its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 infections — nearly 11,400 — and