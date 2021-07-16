Cuban officials make concession to angry protests

LACK OF SUPPLIES: One demand of protesters was for arrivals to Cuba to be able to bring food and medicine from overseas without paying customs

AFP, HAVANA





Travelers arriving in Cuba can now bring in food, medicine and other essentials without paying customs, the government said on Wednesday in a concession to angry and unprecedented street protests.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said in a televised address that there would be no limit placed on these goods coming in and the change would be in effect until the end of the year.

Cubans on Sunday took to the streets in droves in an explosion of anger over economic hardship marked by shortages of food, electricity and other essentials.

A man holds a picture of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel that reads “Genocide,” as he shouts slogans at a protest against the Cuban government outside the Cuban embassy in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

One of the protesters’ demands was for people arriving in Cuba to be able to bring in food, medicine and personal hygiene items from abroad without paying customs duties.

One person has died and more than 100 were arrested, including independent journalists and opposition demonstrators, since protests against the government broke out over the worst economic crisis in decades.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who appeared in the televised address with Marrero, reiterated his accusations against the US, which he blames for the demonstrations.

However, in his speech, the Cuban president took a more conciliatory tone.

“We must also gain experience from the riots. We also have to make a critical analysis of our problems,” he said.

“Also perhaps it will be necessary to apologize to someone who, in the midst of the confusion that arises in events like this, may have been confused, has been mistreated,” he said, calling for “peace, harmony among Cubans and respect.”

He added that Cubans must “overcome our disagreements between all of us. What we have to promote, even though we have different points of view on certain issues, is between all of us to try to find solutions.”

Under Cuban law, arrivals can take up to 10kg of medicine into the country tax-free. They can also take in limited amounts of food and personal hygiene gear, but must pay customs duties.

Starting on Monday next week, the limits are lifted and so are the customs duties, Marrero said.

“This is a measure we are adopting until Dec. 31. After that, we will assess things,” he said.

The Cuban government has blamed a half-century of US economic pressure for the economic crisis, but the downturn also comes amid strict measures against COVID-19 and a rise in cases.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday said that the US had incited social unrest through a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #SOSCuba.