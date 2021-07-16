Residents across Myanmar’s biggest city are defying a military curfew in a desperate search for oxygen to keep their loved ones breathing as a new COVID-19 wave crashes over the coup-wracked country.
The spike in cases is the latest blow to Myanmar, already suffering from a February coup and a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people and gutted the economy.
Hundreds lined up across Yangon as the sun rose on Wednesday in the hope of refilling blue oxygen cylinders to take home to family members stricken with the virus.
Photo: AFP
Some had brought chairs and prepared for a long wait. For others, it was too late.
“My sister was suffering from COVID-19 for three days,” Than Zaw Win said as he left one of the lines in the city of about 7 million people.
“In the first day, she was dizzy with low [blood] pressure ... and she suffered a lot yesterday as she couldn’t breathe well,” he said. “But while I was queueing to fill oxygen this morning, my niece called me to go back home as my sister had died.”
Authorities logged more than 7,000 new cases on Wednesday — compared with fewer than 50 per day in early May.
Millions in Yangon and the second city of Mandalay have been ordered to stay home, but the toll continues to rise and volunteer teams are stepping in to remove the bodies of victims from their neighborhoods.
Ye Kyaw Moe, a sailor, said he slipped out at 3am — half an hour before the lifting of a military-imposed curfew — to secure a place in the oxygen line. When he arrived at a refill center in Yangon there were already 14 others in front of him.
“I haven’t slept for the whole night” he said. “I also had to be careful to avoid the soldiers as we are still under martial law.”
The Burmese State Administration Council — as the military government calls itself — says there is no need for alarm.
“Actually we have enough Oxygen,” ran a headline in Tuesday’s Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-backed newspaper.
“The people do not need to worry about it so much and should not spread the rumor,” it quoted junta leader Min Aung Hlaing as saying.
Than Zaw Win disagreed.
“She had no other diseases... There is no way my sister would have died if we had enough oxygen,” he said.
Vaccine rollouts have also been slow — only about 1.75 million people have been vaccinated in the country of 54 million, the junta said.
“The junta lacks the resources, the capabilities and the legitimacy to bring this crisis under control,” UN special rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said.
“The crisis ... is particularly lethal because of the pervasive mistrust of the military junta,” he said.
The spike is also compounding difficulties for already overstretched humanitarian workers.
“Moving staff to where they can do the most good, moving aid to communities who need it, all becomes more challenging,” a Red Cross spokesperson in the country said.
Myanmar is set to receive 4 million vaccine doses from China by the first week of next month — too late for those fighting for breath.
At another line in Yangon, Aung Kyaw was hoping to get more oxygen for his wife.
The last time he wanted to fill up his 40-liter cylinder, he was kept waiting for 24 hours, the
43-year-old said.
Unlike others, he said he cannot afford to travel across the city looking for refill centers where the lines are shorter.
“So I need to wait and queue here through rain or sun, and the whole night, too,” he said.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd