Soldiers yesterday stepped up deployment on a mission to quell looting sparked by the jailing of former South African president Jacob Zuma as the death toll from the violence rose to 32.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late on Monday that he was dispatching troops to help overwhelmed police halt the unrest and “restore order.”
However, stores in Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg, the capital of southeastern KwaZulu-Natal Province, were hit by looters for a fifth day running.
Photo: AP
Dozens of women, some wearing their dressing gowns, men and even children strolled into a butcher’s cold store in the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto, coming out balancing heavy boxes of frozen meat on their shoulders or heads.
A sole private security guard stood by helplessly, frantically trying to make calls.
Police showed up three hours later and fired rubber bullets.
The unrest erupted on Friday after Zuma started serving a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power.
The toll in KwaZulu-Natal stands at 26, Premier Sihle Zikalala told a news conference yesterday, a day after officials confirmed six deaths in Gauteng Province.
“These were people killed during stampedes as protesters ran riot,” Zikalala said, without specifying which parts of the province.
At least 757 people have been arrested, Minister of Police Bheki Cele told a news conference, with most of the arrests taking place in Johannesburg.
He said the police would ensure the situation “does not deteriorate any further.”
In his nationwide address on Monday night, Ramaphosa lashed at “opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”
It was “of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay,” he said.
“The path of violence, of looting and anarchy, leads only to more violence and devastation,” he said.
Once dubbed the “Teflon president,” Zuma was handed the jail term on June 29 by the Constitutional Court for bucking an order to appear before a commission probing the graft that proliferated under his nine years in power.
He started serving the jail term on Thursday after handing himself in to authorities as a deadline for surrender loomed. He is seeking to have the ruling set aside.
The Constitutional Court sat for 10 hours on Monday hearing from Zuma’s lawyers asking the court to review its ruling, but the court reserved its judgement to a later, but unspecified date.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and