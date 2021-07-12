BANGLADESH
Crowds flock to see tiny cow
Hundreds of people are ignoring COVID-19 restrictions and flocking to a farm near Dhaka to see a cow that its keepers say is the world’s shortest. The miniature cow, named Rani, is 51cm tall and 66cm long. It weighs 26kg and is so small it can be carried around. The managers of the farm where it is kept say they have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world’s shortest cow. “We are very confident that this will be very smallest one,” Shikor Agro Industries executive Mohammad Salim said. The title is held by Manikyam, a cow from the Indian state of Kerala who was 61cm tall when it made it to the record books in 2014, the Guinness World Records Web site says. “Many people are coming from different places to see the mysterious cow, the smallest cow in the world, so I also have to be here to see the cow,” said Ranu Begum, a visitor. Bangladesh has extended its lockdown to Wednesday to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant.
IRAN
Cyberattack hits ministry
The Web site of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development was on Saturday taken down by what state television said was a “cyber disruption,” a day after an apparent cyberattack on the state railway company. Computer systems of ministry staff were the subject of the attack, which resulted in the ministry’s portal and sub-portal sites becoming unavailable, state television reported. It did not give any indication of who it believed could have been behind the attack, and did not say if any ransom demand had been made. Train services had been disrupted on Friday, with hackers posting fake delay notices on station boards, state-affiliated news outlets reported. The government-run railway company said only the displays had been affected and that trains ran normally.
GERMAN
Famed war survivor dies
Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, has died at the age of 96. Bejarano died in the early on Saturday at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg, the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur quoted Helga Obens, a board member of the International Auschwitz Committee in Germany, as saying. A cause of death was not given. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas paid tribute to Bejarano, calling her “an important voice in the fight against racism and antisemitism.” Bejarano was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943, where she volunteered to become a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing the accordion every time trains full of Jews from across Europe arrived. Bejarano would later say that music helped keep her alive in the notorious death camp. “We played with tears in our eyes,” she said in a 2010 interview with The Associated Press. “The new arrivals came in waving and applauding us, but we knew they would be taken directly to the gas chambers.” Bejarano emigrated to Israel and married Nissim Bejarano. The couple had two children before returning to Germany in 1960. After again encountering open antisemitism, Bejarano decided to become politically active, cofounding the International Auschwitz Committee in 1986. She teamed up with her children to play Yiddish melodies and Jewish resistance songs, and also with hip-hop group Microphone Mafia to spread an anti-racism message. Bejarano received numerous awards, including Germany’s Order of Merit, for her activism.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng