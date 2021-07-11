A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions.
The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the military since the coup.
Photo: AFP
On May 31, state-run media accused fighters from one of the group’s armed wings, the Karen National Defense Organization, of a massacre of 25 construction workers — an allegation the KNU said it would investigate.
KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee yesterday confirmed that its armed wing’s leader, Ner Dah Bo Mya, and one of his subordinates, Saw Ba Wah, have been “suspended temporarily.”
“According to the Geneva Conventions, even if they are our enemies, we just arrest them, you cannot kill like that,” he said. “We stand firmly on our commitment to the Geneva Conventions and the international community, and we have to deal with this carefully.”
The decision — made by KNU leaders on Monday — would likely sow discord within the rebel group, whose political divisions over the handling of the junta have over the past few months become increasingly public.
However, Padoh Saw Taw Nee defended the suspension as “part of our procedures.”
Ner Dah Bo Mya could not be reached for comment.
Myanmar’s border regions are a patchwork of territories and alliances held by more than two dozen rebel groups, most of whom have fought against the military for more autonomy and resources.
Since the coup, the KNU has clashed sporadically with the military along the Thai border.
In March, its fighters seized a military post and the junta retaliated with air raids, the first in more than 20 years in Karen State.
The group has also condemned the military for the power grab, and provided shelter to dissidents working to oust the State Administration Council — as the junta has dubs itself.
Nearly 890 people have been killed by the junta’s security forces since Feb. 1, data compiled by a local monitoring group showed.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng