For the first time, scientists say they have seen a species of bright green algae growing in the waters off California and they are hoping it is the last.
The invasive algae can overtake the environment and displace critical food sources for ocean animals on the southern California coast.
A team on Wednesday started removing a patch of the fast-growing algae, known as Caulerpa prolifera, from the harbor in Newport Beach, suctioning it through a tube and filtering the ocean water back out.
Photo: AP
The process was scheduled to take four or five days, and much longer until scientists can determine that the algae is gone for good.
So far, it has been confined to about 90m2 in an area not far from a small, but popular beach.
However, tiny fibers can easily break off and take hold elsewhere.
“We’re at a point here where we’ve got a shot to get rid of it,” said Robert Mooney, a biologist with Marine Taxonomic Services overseeing a large pump that a team of three divers uses to remove the algae.
“We don’t have the luxury of waiting to see what happens,” Mooney added.
The discovery of the species late last year and confirmation this spring spurred federal, state and local officials to act.
They are eager to prevent it from spreading, saying that the algae has invaded other habitats, such as the Suez Canal.
It was crucial to act quickly, because swimmers and boaters moving through the water could contribute to the algae spreading, they said.
California faced a similar problem two years ago when a related invasive algae was detected off the coast of Huntington Beach and Carlsbad. It cost US$7 million to eradicate and prompted the state to ban the sale of Caulerpa taxifolia and other algae.
That species — known as “killer algae” — has caused widespread problems in the Mediterranean Sea.
It is not edible by many fish and invertebrates, and can displace plants that are, Mooney said.
“It looks like somebody took a roll of AstroTurf and laid it out across the seafloor,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife official Christopher Potter said.
The algae recently identified in Newport Beach is related, but is not prohibited in California.
It is used in some saltwater aquariums, and scientists think it likely wound up in the harbor when someone washed out a fish tank, possibly into a storm drain.
“It’s more than likely the source is an aquarium release,” said Keith Merkel of Merkel & Associates, which is the biological consultant on the project.
“It can spread from very small fragments if you replace water in your aquarium, cleaning gravels and using buckets to dip water out and in,” Merkel said.
For now, the source has not been confirmed, and the push is on to remove the algae as quickly as possible from Newport’s China Cove.
While native to Florida and other tropical locations, it can overtake natural habitats in California, experts said.
So far, divers have not detected the algae elsewhere in the harbor, but it will require surveys over time to be sure, and repeat removals if more is detected, Merkel said.
“There’s a good chance that it has spread, we just don’t know where — which is the biggest fear that we have,” Merkel said.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and