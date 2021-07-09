California beach operation fights to keep algae out

For the first time, scientists say they have seen a species of bright green algae growing in the waters off California and they are hoping it is the last.

The invasive algae can overtake the environment and displace critical food sources for ocean animals on the southern California coast.

A team on Wednesday started removing a patch of the fast-growing algae, known as Caulerpa prolifera, from the harbor in Newport Beach, suctioning it through a tube and filtering the ocean water back out.

Marine scientist Robert Mooney, third left, and divers speak on a beach amid an algae-removal operation in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The process was scheduled to take four or five days, and much longer until scientists can determine that the algae is gone for good.

So far, it has been confined to about 90m2 in an area not far from a small, but popular beach.

However, tiny fibers can easily break off and take hold elsewhere.

“We’re at a point here where we’ve got a shot to get rid of it,” said Robert Mooney, a biologist with Marine Taxonomic Services overseeing a large pump that a team of three divers uses to remove the algae.

“We don’t have the luxury of waiting to see what happens,” Mooney added.

The discovery of the species late last year and confirmation this spring spurred federal, state and local officials to act.

They are eager to prevent it from spreading, saying that the algae has invaded other habitats, such as the Suez Canal.

It was crucial to act quickly, because swimmers and boaters moving through the water could contribute to the algae spreading, they said.

California faced a similar problem two years ago when a related invasive algae was detected off the coast of Huntington Beach and Carlsbad. It cost US$7 million to eradicate and prompted the state to ban the sale of Caulerpa taxifolia and other algae.

That species — known as “killer algae” — has caused widespread problems in the Mediterranean Sea.

It is not edible by many fish and invertebrates, and can displace plants that are, Mooney said.

“It looks like somebody took a roll of AstroTurf and laid it out across the seafloor,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife official Christopher Potter said.

The algae recently identified in Newport Beach is related, but is not prohibited in California.

It is used in some saltwater aquariums, and scientists think it likely wound up in the harbor when someone washed out a fish tank, possibly into a storm drain.

“It’s more than likely the source is an aquarium release,” said Keith Merkel of Merkel & Associates, which is the biological consultant on the project.

“It can spread from very small fragments if you replace water in your aquarium, cleaning gravels and using buckets to dip water out and in,” Merkel said.

For now, the source has not been confirmed, and the push is on to remove the algae as quickly as possible from Newport’s China Cove.

While native to Florida and other tropical locations, it can overtake natural habitats in California, experts said.

So far, divers have not detected the algae elsewhere in the harbor, but it will require surveys over time to be sure, and repeat removals if more is detected, Merkel said.

“There’s a good chance that it has spread, we just don’t know where — which is the biggest fear that we have,” Merkel said.