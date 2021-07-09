Rockets fired at US embassy in Iraq

WEEK OF STRIKES: In a separate attack on Wednesday, rockets landed on the Ain al-Assad base and its perimeter, with nearby homes and a mosque also damaged

AFP, BAGHDAD





Three rockets yesterday were fired at the US embassy in Iraq, the Iraqi army said, at the end of a day marked by rocket and drone attacks on bases hosting US forces in Iraq and Syria.

The embassy itself was not hit, but three nearby places in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone were, the Iraqi army said.

A spate of recent attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq has been blamed on pro-Iranian armed groups within a state-sponsored paramilitary force.

Smoke rises from a vehicle in Anbar Province, Iraq, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / BAGHDAD OPERATIONS COMMAND

US forces, which have 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq as part of an international coalition to oppose the Islamic State (IS) group, have been targeted almost 50 times this year in the country, but the past few days have seen an increase in the frequency of attacks.

On Wednesday, fourteen rockets were fired at an air base hosting US troops in Anbar Province, causing minor injuries to two personnel, the coalition said.

A Shiite militant group called Revenge of al-Muhandis Brigade claimed responsibility and vowed to defeat the “brutal occupation,” said the US-based SITE intelligence group, which monitors militant groups.

The militant group is named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary alliance, who was killed in a US drone strike early last year along with Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, SITE said.

Late last month, the US carried out airstrikes against pro-Iran fighters in Iraq and Syria.

The rockets on Wednesday “landed on the base & perimeter” of the Ain al-Assad base, coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter, adding that local homes and a mosque were also damaged.

Iraqi security forces said that the rocket launcher had been hidden inside a truck carrying bags of flour.

Similar attacks happened earlier this week.

On Monday night, US forces shot down an armed drone above the embassy, Iraqi security officials said.

US defense systems fired rockets into the air in the capital, reporters said, with Iraqi security sources saying the salvos had taken out an explosive-laden drone.

Just hours earlier, rockets had also been fired toward Ain al-Assad.

Asked about the renewed violence, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the “attacks reflect and are representative of the threat that Iran-backed militias present fundamentally to Iraq’s sovereignty and to Iraq’s stability.”

Across the border in Syria, where pro-Iran fighters have fought alongside the Damascus regime in the decade-old civil war, Kurdish-led forces also reported attempted attacks near a coalition base.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said that they repelled drone attacks near the base in the Omar oil field in the country’s east, in the second such operation in days.

“Our frontline forces against IS and coalition forces in the area of the Omar oil field dealt with drone attacks,” the Syrian Democratic Forces said, adding that the drones had caused no damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria, said that pro-Iran militias had probably launched the drones from a rural area outside the town of al-Mayadeen southwest of the oil field.

It was the second such attack in days, after the Syrian Democratic Forces reported “two unidentified rocket-propelled grenades landed on the western side of the Omar oil field” late on Sunday, which caused no casualties.

Pro-Iranian militias also fired several shells at Omar on Monday last week, causing damage but no casualties, the observatory said.

The US had launched airstrikes the previous night against three targets that it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

The observatory said that at least five “Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters” were killed in the strikes on the Syrian side of the border.