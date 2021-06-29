Generous Indonesians donating their spare change to the poor and needy are unwittingly helping finance deadly terror attacks and militant training camps, in a scam that has netted big money for extremist groups.
Former radical Khairul Ghazali once spent his days visiting restaurants, convenience stores and supermarkets to drop off charity boxes, wearing an official-looking uniform to avoid suspicion.
Passers-by would slot in coins and crumpled banknotes in the belief that they were helping the impoverished, orphaned children or maybe a Palestinian aid organization.
Photo: AFP
Yet Ghazali’s boxes secretly belonged to Jemaah Islamiyah — the notorious network behind Indonesia’s deadliest terror attack, the 2002 Bali nightclub bombings.
“People can’t tell the difference between these and other charity boxes,” said Ghazali, 56, who now runs an Islamic boarding school and tries to de-radicalise former extremists.
“The money collected is usually used to pay for terrorism,” he said.
With little outside funding, hardline Islamist groups depend on the charity box scam to pay for operations across Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, which has suffered a series of hotel bombings and other attacks over the years.
North Sumatra police in March said that they had seized more than 500 boxes suspected to be funding pipelines for the Islamic State group and radicals linked to al-Qaeda.
The seizure, weeks before an Islamic State-inspired married couple blew themselves up at a church on Good Friday, was the tip of the iceberg.
A Jemaah Islamiyah militant arrested last year admitted that one foundation linked to the notorious terror group was running more than 20,000 boxes nationwide, police said at the time.
There are no official figures on the number of illicit charity boxes around Indonesia, but experts believe they are in every city and region across the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago.
“This is not new but the scale of it, which is now massive, is something new,” Jakarta-based security analyst Sidney Jones said.
Most Indonesian terror groups now rely “overwhelmingly” on domestic funding to pay for day-to-day operations, she said.
Terror groups have also raised cash from member and sympathizer donations, online fundraising and laundering money through legitimate businesses, such as Indonesia’s many palm oil plantations.
“But the attacks that have happened after the Bali Bombing have been mainly funded through charity box funds,” Ghazali said.
Funds from the scam have been traced to militant training camps in ultra-conservative Aceh province and the East Indonesia Mujahideen, a radical group blamed for beheading four Christian farmers on the island of Sulawesi last month.
They are also used to help families of radicals jailed or killed by Indonesia’s counter-terror squad, and police suspect they have been used to pay for jihadist trips to Syria.
It has proved a dependable way for extremists to raise funds under the radar with one box raising about US$350 every six months or so, Ghazali said.
The scheme’s success also means that extremists are likely to keep manipulating the goodwill of Indonesians, who are among the world’s most generous in terms of charitable giving.
“Indonesians like to donate money and they’ll give away 2,000 or 5,000 rupiah [US$0.14 to US$0.34] without thinking twice, but it can be a dangerous habit, because you don’t know how the money is being used,” said Sofyan Tsauri, a former militant familiar with the scheme.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,