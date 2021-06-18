A pig that became an unlikely national icon in China after surviving for 36 days under rubble from a 2008 earthquake has died at the age of 14, sparking an outpouring of emotion yesterday.
Zhu Jianqiang (豬堅強, Strong Pig) shot to fame after being discovered alive after the magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Sichuan Province on May 12, 2008.
The earthquake left nearly 90,000 people dead or missing, and the pig’s story, subsisting on a bag of charcoal and rainwater, was hailed as an inspiring symbol of the will to survive.
Photo: AFP
Witnesses said that the young Zhu Jianqiang had lost so much weight by the time it was pulled from the rubble that it looked more like a goat.
A local museum near the city of Chengdu had purchased the pig for 3,008 yuan (US$468 at the current exchange rate) and kept it as a tourist attraction while it lived out its days.
It succumbed to “old age and exhaustion” on Wednesday night, the museum wrote on social media.
In human terms, it was 100 years old, the Global Times said, citing its breeder.
The celebrity porker was named China’s animal of the year in 2008 because it “vividly illustrated the spirit of never giving up.”
The hashtag “Strong Pig died” had drawn nearly 300 million views by noon yesterday and was rising fast.
People on social media hailed it as “the most famous pig in history.”
“It is indeed a strong animal, not just for surviving the earthquake, but also for the 13 years of life afterward,” one post said.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.