Ukrainian police have carried out nearly two dozen raids targeting alleged associates of a ransomware gang that it blamed for US$500 million in cyberattacks and extortion that hit the US and South Korea especially hard.
A police statement on Wednesday said that 21 raids were conducted on the homes of suspects affiliated with the Clop ransomware gang in Kiev and elsewhere, with computer equipment and about 5 million hryvnia (US$182,730) in cash seized.
Six defendants who carried out attacks on firms in the US and South Korean were detained, and face up to eight years in prison for contravening computer crime and money-laundering laws, police said, adding that the probe was ongoing.
The most potent ransomware gangs are tolerated by the Kremlin and out of reach of Western law enforcement, but Russia does not prosecute or extradite them.
Video posted by the Ukrainian police showed South Korean police taking part in this week’s raids, where cash, cellphones and vehicles were also seized.
Four South Korean firms had been hit by the gang with ransomware — which scrambles data that can only be unlocked with a software key obtained by paying the criminals — and paid ransoms, the police said.
The gang targeted US universities such as Stanford Medical School and the University of Maryland, they added.
Wednesday’s raid “is a continuation of the much more aggressive posture that law enforcement has taken against ransomware gangs this year,” Recorded Future analyst Allan Liska said. “It really does feel like law enforcement has figured out how to attack the ransomware scourge, and hopefully, will slow down the attacks.”
After last month’s attack on the Colonial Pipeline affected fuel shipments to the US east coast, the White House began taking ransomware criminals as seriously as it does terrorists, and many are lying low.
The author of the Colonial attack went into hiding and a different group, Avaddon, suddenly announced its retirement.
However, cybersecurity analysts say that such retirements are not new and can be a ruse to thwart law enforcement.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Maori might have been the first to discover Antarctica, with connections to the icy continent and its surrounding oceans stretching back to the seventh century, researchers say. A new paper by University of Otago combines literature and oral histories, and concludes that Maori were likely the first people to explore Antarctica’s surrounding waters and possibly the continent in the distance. They write that Maori and Polynesian journeys to the deep south have been occurring for a long time, perhaps as far back as the 7th century, and are recorded in a variety of oral traditions. The oral histories of Maori groups Ngti Rrua
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.